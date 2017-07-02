Today we have some photos sent by reader Darrell Ernst in Florida (as noted, they were taken by his daughter). His comments are indented.

Here are a few from our local area, not all birds! (All taken by my daughter Brianna). This Eastern Gray Squirrel, Sciurus carolinensis, doesn’t seem to be the trusting sort.

This Florida Sandhill Crane colt (thanks, Stephen), Antigone canadensis pratensis, blends in very well among the reeds and tall grass. A sibling is close by a little behind this one, but completely concealed.

This Snowy Egret, Egretta thula, was shot at Sebastain Inlet. I think they are one of the most beautiful birds in our area. In the past, their beauty nearly led to their extinction because their feathers were so prized.

This moth was found in our back yard by the kids. I think it is a Spiny Oakworm moth, Anisota stigma.

And another batch of two:

When I sent the Osprey vs Bald Eagle pics, I mentioned that I had originally run out to the lake because of an unusually large group of vultures, which promptly flew away before I could get close. The whole group, two dozen minimum, were all after a single Largemouth Bass (Micropterus salmoides) carcass. It was a big bass, but only one. Well, the vultures weren’t the only ones feasting on the Bass. There were flies too. After the Bald Eagle flew off, I gave the camera to my daughter (it’s her camera, after all) and then we found the Bass. She took some pictures of the carcass and one of them, I thought, revealed the unexpected beauty of the carrion eating flies. As far as I can figure, these are some type of New World screwworm fly, either C. macellariaor C. hominivorax. There is at least one, the top-most fly at mid-left, that looks to be a different type, but I can’t identify it.

Just in case anyone needs a safe space after that icky-flies-eating-dead-thing pic, I’ve added a study in feline comfort-ability. Nothing has a greater ability to be comfortable than a cat. [JAC: You can see photos of Coco Chanel hunting a snake here.]

Finally, these photos just came in from reader Tim Anderson in Australia. I have allowed him to post a picture of his d*g as a special favor. His notes:

We take Paddy, The Magnificent Hound, for walks around the old WW2 prison of war camp (where the awful Cowra Breakout happened). On a recent ramble, we heard a collection of birds carrying on like pork chops at the top of a gum tree. Here they are, three Black-shouldered Kite chicks (Elanus axillaris) just out of the nest but not ready to fly.

Picture of Paddy also attached (on the day of his first encounter with snow). [JAC: Where is there snow in Australia? Tim answered:]

Where is the snow? On Mount Kosciuszko, south of here. It was named by a Polish explorer of Australia, Pawel Strzelecki, in honour of Tadeusz Kosciuszko, who happened to be a hero of the American Revolutionary War. Strzelecki explored the Australian Alps with James Macarthur, James Riley and two Aboriginal guides: Charlie Tarra and Jackey (from Wikipedia). Probably also snowing on Mount Canobolas, about 40 kilometres north of here, on account of it has been -5 degrees Celsius for the last two nights. I spent last night taking pictures of Omega Centauri out the back of the house. I had frost on my nose.