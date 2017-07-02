A python swallows a deer

The title alone is your trigger warning. This is another wonderful segment of Attenborough’s BBC Earth series, a show I’m sorry I missed.

The deer capturing-and swallowing segment begins at 4:00. I know snakes can swallow prey wider than themselves, but this is unbelievable. Note how the snake pushes its windpipe out of its mouth, allowing it to breathe while it’s swallowing. That last bit has some cool biological information, but I’ll let you find it out for yourselves.