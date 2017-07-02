A python swallows a deer

The title alone is your trigger warning. This is another wonderful segment of Attenborough’s BBC Earth series, a show I’m sorry I missed.
The deer capturing-and swallowing segment begins at 4:00. I know snakes can swallow prey wider than themselves, but this is unbelievable. Note how the snake pushes its windpipe out of its mouth, allowing it to breathe while it’s swallowing. That last bit has some cool biological information, but I’ll let you find it out for yourselves.
Actually the action begins around 1:20.
I thought that steak I had the other day was big!
How does the liver double in two days? How did evolution favor this feeding strategy?
Wonderful! Thanks! (couldn’t help but think that this python has so much more grace and elegance than does pussygrabber . . . AND eating once a year, is much better at natural conservation than most humans!)
Impressive. I wonder is the blood visible during the swallowing was the deer’s or the python’s…
Some pythons die during digestion, if they overestimate their capacity. Wasn’t there an instance on this very totally-not-a-blog a few months back?