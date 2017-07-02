Just when you think Trump couldn’t get any worse. . .

. . . he emits a tweet showing him beating up a wrestler representing CNN (the Cable News Network), which our President labels as “fake news.” (And yes, I know it’s been videoshopped or whatever they call it.)
The man is unhinged, and an embarrassment to every citizen of America. This is our elected leader?
I can’t even. . .
What will he say when a journalist is beaten up or even killed by a crazed Trump-worshipper, because he is surely inciting violence, and has from the beginning of his campaign (for instance, when he was asked what would happen if he didn’t get the nomination he said “there would be rioting in the streets”). We in Australia look on incredulously at his antics, and we all thank the gods that we don’t live there.
That’s the “realdonaldtrump” alright…but his minions will love it.
They DO love it, and that’s the scary part!
I never think Trump can’t do something worse because he always does. This clip (the original) turned up during the campaign where he just attacks this guy and pounds him. Didn’t give the faithful any pause, and they probably wished he was pounding Clinton.Why, in the world popularity contest, are we somewhere about as popular as North Korea? Make us grate again.
He isn’t pounding anyone. It’s a fake publicity video from years ago.
Yes, I know it’s fake; that doesn’t matter. I’ll add it above, though.
My reaction, when I saw this earlier today…
Are you still “just starting to wonder” if this freak is mentally deranged or was this tweet a tipping point for you?
I’m confident that even more most damning evidence is yet to come. If this didn’t do it for you, hang in there a little while. He’ll come through for ya!
I bet he did the photo-shop himself too
“you can’t even “…….me either. In spades.
Le Vulgairen drives the good professor to use teen speak, I can’t even….
I need a drink.
And of course they’ve found the white supremacist who originally posted the clip to reddit.
I fear an impending blow up in the Middle East soon. And this f***ing idiot is meeting with Putin.
People always talk about how authoritarian he is, but it is too rarely noted how submissive his body language and speech becomes when he meets a man whom he perceives as being more powerful. I recall how he told an interviewer that he set up that meeting with the Russian diplomat/spies because “I had to — Putin asked me to” — as if it must be obvious to everyone that it wasn’t for him to say no.
Whatever it is that fills the power vacuum in world politics — in the space the US vacated in January — will be far worse than anything Trump does.
We all know, there is only one solution.
Run a better candidate next time.
I think of the men and women risking their very lives for a military engagement that never ends. And I ask myself, if I were in their boots what I would be thinking about my country’s leadership. Would I be asking, ‘What am I doing here…?’
What happens when a reporter is hurt or killed? When is it ok for a sitting president to portay violence against any american he disagrees with. Is this not enough to remove him from office? Is this not a blatent threat against our free press. And where are republican leaders on this? Are they so fearful of Trump they cower in fear from this symbolic attack on our very democracy? I am not feeling very patriotic this July, more like fearfull and angry.
There’s many of us here in Australia who have been wanting to cut our ties to the U.S.A. for a while. It seems to be even more imperative when the leadership is so obviously deranged.
(Read Malcolm Fraser’s book ‘Dangerous Allies’ and be concerned by his prescience on the topic.)