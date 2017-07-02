Fewer than 1200 to go!

I was going to title this “less than 1200 to go”, but I knew the Language Police would come! At any rate, here is the number of subscribers. As you can see, as of this posting we need only 1184 subscribers to reach the magic number of 50,000, which (if we make it) I’ll consider one of the Big Achievements of my existence. I would then be able to die a happy man, but I emphasize that I will not stop posting here, nor cross the Rainbow Bridge, when the magic number is reached.

