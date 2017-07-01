Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s July! July 1, 2017, to be exact, and all Americans, save your genial host, are celebrating the Fourth of July Holiday, which is on Tuesday. It’s National Gingersnap Day in the U.S. (I believe this cookie is not only called a “biscuit” in the UK, but also “Ginger Nuts”. Correct me if I’m wrong.) And, more important, it’s CANADA DAY, described like this in Wikipedia (which, contrary to Greg, I see as sometimes being right!).

[Canada Day] celebrates the anniversary of the July 1, 1867, enactment of the Constitution Act, 1867 (then called the British North America Act, 1867), which united the three separate colonies of Canada, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick into a single Dominion within the British Empire called Canada. Originally called Dominion Day (French: Le Jour de la Confédération), the holiday was renamed in 1982, the year the Canada Act was passed. Canada Day celebrations take place throughout the country, as well as in various locations around the world, attended by Canadians living abroad.

In fact, it’s the 150th anniversary of Canada as a country! Here the world celebrates Canada (was Superman really Canadian?):

I’ve had nothing but good times in Canada, and refuse to won’t stereotype it by putting up pictures of beavers or Mounties to celebrate. Instead, let’s see Gus, my favorite Canadian cat, playing with the Northwest Territories license plate I bought him. Note that the plate, like Gus, is in the shape of a polar bear. That license is now affixed, along with the maple-leaf flag, to the cardboard box that Gus naps in—his Canadian “boat”. Sadly, bear-shaped license plates are no longer produced in Canada: they’re extinct, as the bear itself will be soon.

If you’re a Darwin scholar, you’ll know that on July 1, 1858, the papers of both Charles Darwin and Alfred Russel Wallace were read jointly before the Linnean Society of London; this was the solution worked out after Darwin received Wallace’s letter showing that both men had independently hit on the idea of evolution by natural selection. Exactly five years later, the Battle of Gettysburg began; it marked the furthest incursion of the Confederate Army into the north, and, after they were defeated, it was downhill all the way until Lee’s surrender at Appomattox. On this day in 1873, Prince Edward Island joined the Canadian Confederation. On this day in 1916, the Battle of the Somme began, one of the bloodiest days in human history. On the first day alone, 19,000 soldiers of the British Army were killed and 40,000 were wounded. Before the battle ended in November, more than a million men were killed in this battle.

There’s lots of Canadian history today: July 1 must be a day that things must happen there. On this day in 1958, for instance, there were two events: the Canadian Broadcasting System linked its television programming throughout the country, and the flooding of the Saint Lawrence Seaway began. in 1966, the first color t.v. broadcast in Canada (from Toronto) took place. On July 1, 1979, the Sony Walkman was introduced; did you have one? (I didn’t.) And—more Canadian history—on July 1, 1980, “O Canada” officially became the national anthem of Canada. In 1997, China officially took over Hong Kong, and exactly a decade later, smoking was banned in all indoor spaces in England.

Notables born on this day include Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz (1646), Sally Kirkland (1912), Olivia de Havilland (1916), Gerald Edelman (1929), Karen “Rayette Dipesto” Black (1939), Twyla Tharp (1941), Debbie Harry (1945), Dan Akroyd (1952; today he goes on Medicare, as I suspect that although he was born in Ottawa, CANADA, Akroyd is now an American citizen), and Princess Diana (1961). Those who died on this day include Harriet Beecher Stowe (1896), Erik Satie (1925), Ernst Röhm (1934, killed during the Night of the Long Knives), William Lawrence Bragg (1971), Juan Perón (1974), Buckminster Fuller (1983), Wolfman Jack (1995), Walter Matthau (2000), Marlon Brando (2004), and Karl Malden (2009; remember the famous movie that starred both Brando and Malden?). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili, who has slimmed down for the summer, has gained in wisdom what she’s lost in weight:

