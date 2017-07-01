Harper’s Bazaar becomes Everyday Feminism, says “Wonder Woman” movie is insufficiently intersectional

When the Wonder Woman movie came out a few weeks ago, starring the Israeli actor Gal Gadot in the title role and directed by Patty Jenkins, it was universally acclaimed as a triumph for feminism, not only because of its star and director, but because by all accounts the movie was good. It garnered a 92% critics rating and a 91% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is very high. And it was a commercial as well as a critical success: it brought in $100 million the opening weekend—a record for a woman director—and its U.S. take is now over $330 million. If the idea of a female action hero in a movie directed by a woman heartens girls, or helps expand the roles for women directors in Hollywood, I applaud it. (I haven’t seen the movie, but only because I never see action movies or “space” movies: I’m probably the only living American who hasn’t seen Star Wars or the Star Trek movies, nor have I even seen 2001: A Space Odyssey or Mad Max.)

But for tech and culture journalist Cameron Glover, the triumph was sour, for Wonder Woman wasn’t “intersectional” enough (Glover is African-American). In a June 9 piece at Harper’s Bazaar, “Why ‘Wonder Woman’ is bittersweet for black women,” she complains that having a white hero, and putting people of color in supposedly stereotyped positions, the movie erases black women. Here’s her beef:

This past weekend, Wonder Woman opened with more than $100 million in revenue, breaking records to become the highest-grossing opening weekend for a woman director. Many white female fans were overcome with emotion at seeing themselves reflected in Diana Prince (Gal Gadot), who is physically triumphant and unwaveringly optimistic in the face of adversity; in their Wonder Woman-themed shirts and hats, their love for the character is undeniable, a marker of their own dedication to female empowerment and feminism. But the premiere of the Wonder Woman film is bittersweet for Black and other women of color, because even in this so-called “feminist” film, erasure and a lack of inclusion is not only expected, but a given. When it comes to mainstream feminism, race and other identities often take a backseat to gender equality—and that simply isn’t good enough.

It’s always a red flag for me if an author spells “Black” with a capital letter and “white” with a small letter, as that suggests that there’s some subtle racism at play. (I spell both words with small letters, though perhaps, in light of the fact that I write “Hispanic” and “Asian”, I should begin all ethnic groups with caps. However, the last two names are geographic localities as well. It’s confusing, but I think that if you write “Black,” you should write “White” as well.) But never mind; what’s clear is that the film, even though it had a woman as a star and as director, wasn’t sufficiently intersectional:

Yes, Wonder Woman was an entertaining film. The bright colors, the female gaze of director Patty Jenkins’ lens, and the slight nuances which nodded to the superhero’s origins and various incarnations all made for an entertaining watch. I found myself rooting for Diana to rid the world of Ares, god of war, and bring peace to mankind. But like many other films about feminist themes—Mona Lisa Smile, The Help, even Mad Max: Fury Road—I was unable to shake the reality that the film embraced feminism for a very specific community—one that does not have people like me in mind.

Now it’s not clear if Glover thinks that Wonder Woman should have been black or Hispanic, or whether the other parts of the movie were what really bothered her (see below). If it’s the former, then other communities have a right to complain as well. Why couldn’t Diana have been Hispanic or Asian, or even a superwoman in a wheelchair? Such are the problems arising with the Hierarchy of Oppression. But when Glover says the movie doesn’t have “people like me” in mind, she explicitly means black women, not just women. Celebrating one oppressed group wasn’t enough, But what if Glover were gay, too? Would she then require that “women like me” include gay black women in the movie? The potential beefs could never end.

Now Glover has other problems as well, claiming that the movie presents women of color in degrading or subservient positions. I doubt that, but I haven’t seen it, so readers who have should weigh in on the validity of Glover’s complaints:

In the film, the only Black women depicted are a handful of Amazons on Themyscira, the hidden island where Diana and her people live in peace without men. The first Black woman we’re introduced to is Diana’s caretaker, a representation which hits the Mammy trope on the head. With roots in the transatlantic slave trade, Mammies were Black women who were domestic caregivers, mostly charged with taking care of the children of slave owners and, once slavery was abolished, white families who hired them for low wages. A Mammy literally exists to care for others, with no autonomy and independence of her own. Today, the image of the Mammy—a smiling, grandmotherly type who loves to take care of others—offers white people comfort within their own supremacy by creating the illusion that she did her work out of love, not necessity or survival. Within this context, it’s sobering to see the first image of Black womanhood on Themyscira within a stereotype Black women have been fighting against for decades.

If she’s referring to actor Ann Wolfe, a black boxer who got the role of Artemis, then that’s just an insult; and from what I read Wolfe’s role isn’t at all like the “Mammy” stereotype of movies like Gone with the Wind.

But wait! There’s more:

As for the other Black Amazons—who are only seen within the first 20 minutes of the film, as the story moves away from Themyscira—their physical strength is marveled at and highlighted, as it is with the other Amazons on the island, but this emphasis on physical strength left a bad taste in my mouth. Connecting Black people to brute strength dates back to slave-selling auctions, where a Black person’s value was directly linked to how physically fit they were. Later, this racist rationale justified the assumption that Black people were physically stronger than other races because of genetic differences. Today, Black women athletes like Serena Williams are endlessly ridiculed, their physical strength mocked in anti-Black insults which demean their womanhood. Wonder Woman‘s emphasis on the Black Amazons’ physical strength and little else—they’re barely named and only have a handful of speaking roles—is a reflection of these same, tired Black stereotypes.

This is how the Perpetually Offended operate. It’s not enough that the Amazons are depicted as a powerful tribe of women; one has to complain that this is just another black stereotype—that blacks have physical strength and little else. But that’s bogus, for Amazons were depicted as white in the past (they come from Greek mythology), so I can’t buy this argument about racism. But more important, the Amazons in the movie aren’t even uniformly black: they’re of mixed ethnicities: whites and blacks. In fact, a PuffHo article celebrates the Amazons and their mixed ethnicity, showing photos of several of the actors. Jenavieve Hatch, the author of that piece, writes:

In fact, I would have contentedly traded Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor for more time with Artemis, Antiope or Hippolyta at any given point in the film’s 141 minutes. It felt profoundly satisfying to watch women of all colors, sizes, shapes and ages wield so much physical power on a humongous screen, and as the story went from Themyscira to World War I-era Western Europe, I found myself missing the women warriors and wanting to know more about them.

Two more quotes from Glover will suffice; the first complains about erasure:

In the comics, Black Amazons were canon (i.e part of the storyline’s continuity) and visible in their own stories, painting a broader, more inclusive picture of what life on Themyscira—and the wider world of the Wonder Woman universe—looks like. In the comics, Philippus, the leader of the Amazon military, plays a significant role in raising Diana and eventually teaching her how to fight. Diana also has a Black sister named Nubia, though they don’t meet until much later in Diana’s story. But even with Black women playing such significant roles in the original Wonder Woman story, their erasure from the film adaptation proves the inclusion of Black women and their stories is still not a priority for mainstream feminism.

And Diana is attacked for fulfilling the “white savior” trope. I think that’s not the director’s intent, or even an unconscious motivation, but rather Glover’s desire to fit every bit of this movie into Critical Race Theory:

Meanwhile, Wonder Woman offers opportunities for white women to exist in a nuanced, multifaceted, humanized way. We see the complexities of Queen Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen) wanting Diana to be raised as a strong, kind woman. We see Diana, in her naivety and earnest resolve to save mankind from itself, settle firmly into the White Savior trope through her unabashed assumption that mankind is flawed and in need of her help, however she wants to give it—never taking the time to ask exactly how and if her help is wanted. . . But for the few Black women and other women of color in the film, this luxury of humanization was never extended to its fullest potential, leaving them paling in comparison to the complete, complex characterizations of Diana and other white characters.

Well, readers can tell me me if that was the case. Finally, Glover pronounces this:

The film’s erasure of women of color and missteps on race send the message that cis, straight, able-bodied, white womanhood is prioritized above all else. It’s important that this is not overlooked, because true feminism cannot exist without intersectionality, which demands the dismantling of racism and white supremacy.

So here we have the movie criticized because it doesn’t deal with gay and disabled people as well. Remember, this is in Harper’s Bazaar, not Everyday Feminism. In the end, what was seen as a celebration of feminism and women’s empowerment is denigrated because it doesn’t empower every marginalized group. It seems to me that the movie’s success was good for women, but since Glover is black, being good for women isn’t sufficient. It has to be good for black women, and if she were gay disabled it would have to be good for gay black disabled women. Where does it stop?

In the end, it feels as if Glover is working out her own issues by criticizing a movie intended to be summer entertainment, but with an overtone of female empowerment. Such are the issues that arise when identity politics can’t celebrate the advance of just one oppressed group. Like seagulls in Finding Nemo, the intersectionalists demand that their own identities be recognized, crying “Mine, mine, mine.”

Now, I’m certainly not saying that racism isn’t a problem, that there aren’t problems unique to black women, or that I’m against the inclusion of more diverse actors and less stereotyping in movies. That’s not my point, which, as should be clear, is that intersectionality in the sense expressed by Glover is divisive and hierarchical, always calling out attempts to empower the marginalized because they’re not good enough. It’s always a Purity Test. But from what I hear, “Wonder Woman” was good enough, depicting not just powerful women, but powerful black women.

However, I ask readers who have seen the movie to weigh in below.