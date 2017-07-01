Glen Loury interviews Bret Weinstein

Two days ago, Glen Loury, a professor of social sciences at Brown University, had a conversation with Bret Weinstein on Bloggingheads tv, and it’s just appeared on YouTube. Weinstein, as you may recall, is the professor of evolutionary biology at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington who refused to leave campus on the Day of Departure when white people were asked to depart. For that he was demonized and called a racist, even though he had a long history of social activism and anti-racist work. His fellow faculty members have called for him to be investigated for what he did, and, since he’s been threatened and excoriated by students, has had to leave Olympia because the campus police can’t or won’t protect him.

The timeline for the interview is below. One reason why students and faculty went after Weinstein is because he brought unwelcome attention to Evergreen (or so they think) by agreeing to do interviews with Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson (Fox News) and Dave Rubin. Rubin and Carlson in particular are seen as organs of the Right, and so Weinstein himself was characterized as a tool of the alt-Right. You can hear his explanation of why he went on Carlson’s show at 30:57.

But there’s a lot of other good stuff here, and I find Bret an admirable guy—especially after hearing this. I could never have dealt with the situation with the equanimity that Bret and his wife Heather (also a demonized Evergreen biol0gy professor) have shown.

00:45 Bret’s work in evolutionary biology

05:29 Bret’s inside take on the turmoil at Evergreen State College

12:35 Attempts to limit faculty autonomy at Evergreen

22:37 The problem of self-censorship

30:57 Bret explains why he went on Tucker Carlson’s show

36:30 The clash with the “Patriot Prayer” group at Evergreen

41:32 How protestors targeted Bret

h/t: Bill B.