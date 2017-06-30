The incredible Darwin’s bark spider

This is hands down one of the finest Attenborough segments I’ve seen. The four-minute video from BBC Earth has incredible photography of Darwin’s bark spider (Caerostris darwini) building its web over a river on a 25-meter-long “bridging line”. Rivers are of course good places to catch insects, as they’re clear conduits through the forest. Here’s some useful information from Wikipedia:

The spider was discovered in Madagascar in the Andasibe-Mantadia National Park in 2009. Its silk is the toughest biological material ever studied, over ten times tougher than a similarly-sized piece of Kevlar. The species was named in honour of the naturalist Charles Darwin, with the description being prepared precisely 150 years after the publication of The Origin of Species, on 24 November 2009.

If you are not moved by this video—which I’d call a spiritual experience in contemplating natural selection if I didn’t dislike the word “spiritual—then you’re made of stone. All those instructions coded in a tiny spider brain (though be aware that some web-spinning spiders have brains that spill out into their bodies).

h/t: Anne-Marie