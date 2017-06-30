New NRA ad is bigoted, divisive, and almost calls for violence

On the National Rifle Association’s (NRA’s) Facebook page. you can see their latest video, which has just gone up on YouTube. I’ve put it below (if it disappears, see it here). Listen to the rancor of NRA spokeswoman and conservative talk radio host Dana Loesch:
Here’s the transcript as it appears on Business Insider:
“They use their media to assassinate real news. They use their schools to teach children that their president is another Hitler. They use their movie stars and singers and comedy shows and award shows to repeat their narrative over and over again. And then they use their ex-president to endorse the resistance.
“All to make them march, make them protest, make them scream racism and sexism and xenophobia and homophobia. To smash windows, burn cars, shut down interstates and airports, bully and terrorize the law-abiding — until the only option left is for the police to do their jobs and stop the madness.
“And when that happens, they’ll use it as an excuse for their outrage. The only way we stop this, the only way we save our country and our freedom, is to fight this violence of lies with the clenched fist of truth. I’m the National Rifle Association of America, and I’m freedom’s safest place.”
Who are “they”? Apparently liberals, demonstrators (read: black people), and those who don’t like “President” Trump. What should we do about their actions? Shoot the bloody hell out of them! For “the clenched fist of truth” surely represents guns, though even the NRA dares not say, “Shoot those liberals and black people demonstrating in the streets.” I find the ad, as I said, bigoted, divisive, and almost an incitement to violence. It’s surely an incitement to join the NRA and BUY MORE GUNS.
As for Obama “endorsing the resistance,” all he’s done is say that Trump’s new policies are misguided, which they are. If that’s “resistance,” so be it.
And as Business Insider reports, liberals were predictably enraged, but so were some conservatives:
The ad prompted backlash from some progressives, who called it “an open call to violence” and “barely a whisper shy of a call for full civil war.”
The conservative columnist Anne Applebaum also denounced the ad, saying it called on Americans “to arm themselves to fight liberals. Violence is coming.”
Loesch doubled down in a Periscope video posted on Wednesday night, saying that “the language of the left is violence” and calling “these people … the dullest crayons in the box.”
The ad’s language echoes what NRA Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre said at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February.
“Right now, we face a gathering of forces that are willing to use violence against us,” he said, citing “the leftist radical plan to tax capitalism to collapse” and “the ISIS dream of a worldwide caliphate.”
“A lot of people, for a lot of reasons, want to blow it all up and tear the whole thing down,” LaPierre said. “The left’s message is absolutely clear. They want revenge. You have to be punished. They say you are what is wrong with America and now you have to be purged.”
I can think of few organizations—besides those like the Klan or other white supremacist groups—that are as hateful as the NRA. But the NRA is even worse, for, by perpetuating America’s violent culture of guns, it’s immensely dangerous.
I cannot bear to watch that woman, so thanks for the transcript.
Careful, this type of post somehow attracts the loonies from every corner of the intertubes.
I saw it yesterday and was aghast. The leash has been taken off and forgotten. I know this country has always had a simmering bloodlust and racist underbelly, but now, publicly advertising it – in this age of media image, it’s incredulous.
I have control over who posts here, so the loons will be binned.
But the work load. 😉
HA. I don’t think I’ve ever been called a crayon before. I guess I’m magenta?
“…even the NRA dares not say, “Shoot those liberals and black people demonstrating in the streets.”
When we have a president who openly encourages violence to supporters, and himself bragging he could shoot anyone and get away with it, nothing needs to be said.
+1
If memory serves, Loesch opposed Trump during the Republican primaries. But this vid is straight outta the “American Carnage” playbook Trump/Bannon used for the inaugural address and at last year’s Republican convention.
This is a scary twist. The Republicans – and too many rotten businesspeople have been backing these sorts of sentiments for too long.
The regressives and the trump right have their own alternative realities – they both despise main stream media but the Trump right despises mainstream politics and turns to crazy mavericks who promise “freedom” from everything that satisfies no one. And they love guns and the threat of violence.
To call it an organization or a party is to give the NRA/Republican party undeserved credit. I would prefer to call it what it really is…a large cult. Puppets for the gun manufacturers of America.
“Who are “they”?”
I would argue that “they” refers to the extreme illiberal regressive left who have done exactly the things she describes (make them protest, make them scream racism and sexism and xenophobia and homophobia. To smash windows, burn cars, shut down interstates and airports…)
I am actually having a hard time trying to find a good reason to disagree with much of what those conservatives said in regards to the blatant disdain that regressive leftists have for capitalism, America and Western Democracy. We have seen this first hand in the madness that is going on at Evergreen College. I don’t see any reason to think that it’s going to stop there.
The first step that needs to happen is for college campuses to be taken back from the hands of extreme left lunatics and defund post modernist, neo Marxist garbage from being taught as if it’s a legitimate academic discipline.
The tactics regularly displayed by these lunatics demonstrate that they are not even remotely interested in debate or dialogue, only violence.
While I would not endorse actively promoting another civil war, I don’t entirely disagree with the idea of arming yourself for your own protection. Simply put, don’t go looking for trouble yourself, but be ready when it comes looking for you.
When those regressives break out of campus and come looking for you, be sure and let us know. I believe that is what 911 is for so stay on guard on the front porch.
Yep, it’s worked really well for Bret Weinstein hasn’t it? And Charles Murray and Milo Yionopolous and Ben Shapiro….
Bret is unable to return to his campus to teach because it’s unsafe. There’s gangs of lunatics roaming the campus with baseball bats. So where’s 911? NOWEHERE TO BE FOUND.
You seriously think this is just going to stop at the academic level? We haven’t already seen violent protests by the “antifa” crowd well beyond the university campus? How naïve can you be?
It’s not too shocking that authoritarian-minded right-wing paranoiacs feel threatened by protests, and feel an instinct to protect themselves against leftists caricatures. The Ctrl-Left has only served to fuel those fears and reactions. Every outrageous regressive video or tweet spreads like a flash flood though right-wing social media and “news” aggregators. Right after the election, the first round of protests was literally a protests against their votes, which they could easily see as a protest against democracy (honestly, a lot of Ctrl-Left types would endorse that interpretation). They perceive genuine threats of student revolutions spilling out of campuses, race wars erupting out of “inner cities,” and they see plausibility in rumors that Obama is orchestrating a coup via the “deep state.” It’s paranoid, downright pathological, but here we are.