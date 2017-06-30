Friday: readers’ wildlife photographs

There are still people working on the MIMs (Most Interesting Mammals)! It reminds me the good old times before my retirement, 9 years ago. . . tempus fugit. And two photos of invaders; hereunder with the comments.

The Sphecidae are solitary wasps towing their abdomen at the end of a long and thin pedicel. Adults feed on flowers, but for their future larvae, they catch and paralyse spiders, katydids or caterpillars, depending of the species. Larvae develop by slowly devouring the unfortunate prey, which remain alive. Here pictures of two allochtoon species that invaded Europe (which I didn’t know when I shot them).

Sceliphron curvatum is a Himalayan species that invaded Europe in the eighties. It hunts spiders to feed its larvae and installs them with its egg in individual “amphorae” built with mud. This one was born. . . in my bedroom, together with several sisters and brothers: it’s not always a good idea to leave the window open all the day for weeks. Unfortunately the “amphorae” were not easily reachable and I have no pictures (there are good ones in Wikipedia)..