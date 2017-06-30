Friday: readers’ wildlife photographs

The Long Holiday Weekend is starting in America, and I may postpone readers’ wildlife photos till next Wednesday if readership is low: after all, anyone who sends in photos would want a lot of people to see them. But today we have our regular photos, and these come from Jacques Hausser in Switzerland and Stephen Barnard in Idaho. Jacques begins with a personal note:
There are still people working on the MIMs (Most Interesting Mammals)! It reminds me the good old times before my retirement, 9 years ago. . . tempus fugit. And two photos of invaders; hereunder with the comments.
The Sphecidae are solitary wasps towing their abdomen at the end of a long and thin pedicel. Adults feed on flowers, but for their future larvae, they catch and paralyse spiders, katydids or caterpillars, depending of the species. Larvae develop by slowly devouring the unfortunate prey, which remain alive. Here pictures of two allochtoon species that invaded Europe (which I didn’t know when I shot them).
Sceliphron curvatum is a Himalayan species that invaded Europe in the eighties. It hunts spiders to feed its larvae and installs them with its egg in individual “amphorae” built with mud. This one was born. . . in my bedroom, together with several sisters and brothers: it’s not always a good idea to leave the window open all the day for weeks. Unfortunately the “amphorae” were not easily reachable and I have no pictures (there are good ones in Wikipedia)..
JAC: Here’s a lovely mud amphora of this species from Wikipedia:
Isodontia mexicana is an American species accidentally introduced in Europe in the sixties. Until recently it was limited to Mediterranean regions, but with global warming it is progressing north and I found this one in my garden (foot of the Jura mountains, 750 metres high) two weeks ago. It hunts small katydids and makes its nest with plant debris in hollow twigs (or holes made by other insects), then closes it with dry grass.
Here it’s feeding on Aegopodium podagraria along with a tiny beetle, Anthrenus pimpinellae:
Stephen Barnard in Idaho is still amazed that Willie the Wilson’s Snipe (Gallinago delicata)is still hanging about:
Stephen sent another photo of the Idaho Gadwall Gang. His comment: “Eleven this morning.” That is, all eleven ducklings are still alive. The proof (and not that they’re growing):
And a photo Stephen titles, “Spot the eleven ducklings (Easy)”:
Next time someone claims to be ‘wasp-waisted’ I’m showing them these pics.
All very good. As I photograph and learn about the arthropods in my local region, I too regularly find this or that common species of insect or spider had been introduced from elsewhere.
Like the owls and a few other kinds of birds, Willie the snipe always seems to have a ‘look’ on his face.