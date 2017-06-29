Trump jumps the shark on Twitter

Yes, this is a tweeticle, but what else are we supposed to do when the President of the United States makes policy statements and also insults newspeople using Twitter? I’m starting to believe the man has a diagnosable case of narcissism.
He has no idea how a President should comport himself, and that’s most easily evinced by looking at Twitter. Can you imagine any other President, including George W. Bush, Nixon, or Reagan, going after people like this if they had had access to social media?
Here. according to CNN, is what our “President” had to say about the co-hosts of MSNBC’s “The Morning Show”. He resorts, like a schoolyard bully, to hurling insulting nicknames:
CNN reports:
The president’s deputy press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, defended the tweets by saying Trump was responding to the “outrageous attacks that take place” on “Morning Joe” and other shows.
Trump refuses to be “bullied,” Sanders said on Fox News. “This is a president who fights fire with fire.”
Has Sanders ever heard of “taking the high road”? CNN continues:
Trump’s tweets in the 8 a.m. hour on Thursday said that “Morning Joe” is “poorly rated” (it’s not) and that the hosts “speak badly of me” (that’s true). He called both hosts disparaging names.
Trump claimed that Scarborough and Brzezinski courted him for an interview at Mar-a-Lago around the New Year’s Eve holiday.
“She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!” the president wrote.
He actually said yes, according to accounts of their meeting. Trump, Scarborough and Brzezinski mingled with guests and had a private chat.
For the record, photos from Mar-a-Lago do not show any blood or bandages on Brzezinski’s face.
Stunned commenters on social media noted that Trump targeted both hosts with his barbed tweets, but only opined on the physical appearance of the woman involved.
Democratic commentator Maria Cardona, speaking on CNN, said it was part of a pattern of misogynistic behavior by Trump. “We should not normalize this,” she said, calling it “unacceptable and unpresidential.”
And Republicans aren’t having it, either. Those who have condemned Trump’s outrageous behavior include Republican lawmakers Lindsey Graham, Mike Coffman, Lynn Jenkins, Ben Sasse, and Adam Kinzinger (Democrats have piled on as well, but the Republican sentiments are telling). Here are two of the GOP tweets:
MSNBC’s response was simple: “”It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job.”
And here’s the response from the head of public relations for NBC News and MSNBC:
Speechless.
Stay classy, Don. It’s not just about gold-plating the bathroom fixtures.
Read an article this past week from somebody who works at the American Enterprise Institute that discussed that the level of contempt that both sides feel is similar to what happens right before couples divorce. He suggested that we focus on policy differences rather than personal things that lead to contempt.
I think he has a point but really, where is one to go with stuff like this and people still defending Trump on line. Feeling contempt for your opponent does not engender compromise or cooperation but where do you go with this?
Kornblau’s response is wonderful! 🙂
Our president is a complete and utter asshole.
Pedantic moment. I think “evince” is wrong here, because it’s an active verb. So, “Trump evinces pathological narcissism” but I cannot evince his narcissism by looking at Twitter.
Trump has jumped the shark every single day since the beginning of campaigning. He is a despicable person and a sad excuse for a human being.
Drumpf jumped the shark looooooong ago — when he recorded that famous Access Hollywood interview, if not before.
Now, he’s live-tweeting as he sodomizes the shark’s fetid corpse.
Nor will this be the last straw for his supporters; nor will he temper his future brutalization of civil society. Indeed, this incident doesn’t even register compared to all that’s come before.
We’ll see if Mitch can shoehorn 50 of his flock into a “Yes” on Trumpcare. If so, the train will keep barrelling along at least as far as the tax overhaul station; if not, the wheels likely come off sooner rather than later.
That’s to say, Mitch has some very tiny balls in his hand, and an inopportune sneeze will crush them. One wonders if the owner of those balls realizes the significance of the pleasant warmth they’re currently experiencing. Probably not, considering the pepper shaker the owner just carelessly knocked over.
No matter what, the forecast only calls for more ugly.
“live-tweeting as he sodomizes the shark’s fetid corpse”
I can’t unsee that…..thank you so much 😦
I do not believe the United States will recover from the Trump disaster. Our political world, never pretty, is now a grotesque and hideous shell of responsible and responsive government. It is past redemption.
I would weep for what has become of us if I wasn’t so damned sick of it all.
Trump often has me thinking of the President from the awesome movie The Fifth Element, played by Tommy “Tiny” Lister. Very evidently written and cast to parody a comically incompetent leader, I’d take that president over Trump any day.
I’m beginning to suspect that you, Mr. Trump, are no gentleman!
You have to be a man first before you’re a gentleman. He misses on both counts.
~G.W. McLintock (John Wayne)
That is a smart way for Trump’s clean up crew to play this kind of thing. Many of Trump’s core supporters love Trump for just this sort of thing. Telling those liberal assholes off. It allows them to vicariously vent their own misdirected rage.
This guy is jumping the shark …?
I doubt it.
This guy is jumping the shark now…?
I doubt it.
Even Ryan got a backbone and said; “Obviously, I don’t see that as an appropriate comment.”
Really sticking your neck out there Senator Ryan.
… Congressman Ryan, or Speaker Ryan …
All the Republican leadership will take the moral high ground and condemn Trump’s tweet, then spend the rest of the day trying to take healthcare away from 22 million people.
On a lighter note neither can he dress himself like a successful businessman let alone President of the USA. His watch is way too tight, small, and just plain ugly. Then there’s the fact he tapes his tie together. Heck, even George “C+ Augustus” Bush was more presidential than the current holder of the office.
Is that really Drumpf’s watch?! I suppose I shouldn’t be surprised — he even gilded his flag ship building (and maybe more than one?).
Small, er, hands, I guess.
I recently set foot in a gambling casino for the first time (this casino was in the rural USA).
As I looked around me in that casino, I suddenly understood:
– Drumpf’s style
– Who his constituency is
– Why his style appeals to them
Holy hoppin’ Hank, help us all!
“On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.”
— H.L. Mencken, the last line of a column that appeared July 26, 1920, in the Baltimore Evening Sun
Calls for a bit o’ Scriptural mash-up:
— Psalm 13:2
— Luke 22:42 (paraphrased)
At low moments, one wonders whether this tsunami of raw sewage from the Trump creature, his stooges, and his deluded bootlickers will ever stop or even slow down?
And if it never will do either, whether life will continue to be worth living with this unending pall hanging over it…
“I’m starting to believe the man has a diagnosable case of narcissism.”
That ship has sailed. Nemesis tricked the orange madman long ago. His only bridge to reality is deep in the pool made for him that he cannot steal away from.