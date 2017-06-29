Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning (I think): it’s Thursday, June 29, 2017, and that means in two hours I go see the orthopedic surgeon to see if I need any surgery to straighten the injured finger on my right hand. I don’t want anybody cutting me and, as my friend Ivan (a physician) told me, “No good can come of this.” So it goes. I report in passing that it’s National Almond Buttercrunch Day, and in Rioja, Spain, it’s the day of the Haro Wine Festival, honoring the region’s patron saint, San Pedro. Rioja is an underrated wine, and terrific Riojas can be had for not that much money.

On this day in 1613, the Globe Theater, built in 1599, and famously the venue for Shakespeare’s plays, burned to the ground. It was reconstructed two years later but closed for good in 1642. On June 29, 1889, the town of Hyde Park (where I live!) and several other nearby towns voted to become part of Chicago, making it, at the time, the largest city in area in the U.S. (New York City is now larger, but Chicago still ranks #3 in the world after Tokyo.) On this day in 1972, the U.S. Supreme Court, in the case of Furman v. Georgia, ruled 5-4 that the death penalty was “arbitrary and inconsistent” in its imposition, constituting cruel and unusual punishment and violating the Constitution. There were no executions in the U.S. for four years until the Supreme Court reversed its decision. On June 29, 1974, Mikhail Baryshnikov, touring with the Kirov ballet, defected to Canada. Exactly one year later, Steve “Woz” Wozniak tested the first prototype of Apple I computer, and exactly 32 years later, in 2007, Apple released the first iPhone.

In case you’ve forgotten what a great dancer Baryshnikov was, here’s a compilation of some of his performances. I’m always amazed at how he seems suspended in the air at the top of his leaps. We haven’t seen his like in recent decades:

Notables born on this day include the Australian gangster Squizzy Taylor (1888; I like the name), Nelson Eddy (1901), Oriana Fallaci (1929), Harmon Killebrew (1936; I have a copy of the journal Genetics bearing his autograph), Stokely Carmichael (1998), and Maria Conchita Alonso (1957). Those who died on this day include Henry Clay (1852), Elizabeth Barrett Browning (1861), biologist Thomas Henry Huxley (1895), Paul Klee (1940), Ignacy Jan Paderewski (1941), Jayne Mansfield (1967), Lana Turner (1995), Rosemary Clooney (2002) and Katharine Hepburn (2003; she lived to be 96). Here’s a nice Klee, titled “Cat and Bird”:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Cyrus (who needs a bath and is reportedly “stinking”) are contemplating when they’ll next take a walk, which is regulated by the Staff:

Hili: We have to get out of the shade. Cyrus: But it will be hot out there. Hili: So we will come back but it will be our decision.

In Polish:

Hili: Musimy wyjść z cienia.

Cyrus: Ale tam będzie gorąco.

Hili: To wrócimy, ale to będzie nasza decyzja.

Reader JSP sent us an evolution cartoon: