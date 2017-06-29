First, Stephen Barnard reports that all eleven gadwall ducklings (Anas strepera) are still alive (yay!!); he sent some information and a photo for proof:

Like mallards, gadwalls are dabbling ducks. The ducklings don’t dabble. You’ve seen that with your mallards. The ducklings spend their feeding time foraging for insects (I believe) on the alga mats that are all too common in the creek. The hen doesn’t feed that way. She dabbles, sticking her head underwater and her butt skyward. She’s probably eating a lot of insects and shrimp, too.

He also sent a photo of wildflowers and his beloved border collie:

Penstemon eatonii (Eaton’s Firecracker Beardtongue). There’s a common name for you. And Deets.

Reader Christopher sent a Close Encounter of the Rodential Kind; fortunately the ‘munk lived:

Here is a photo taken at my family’s house in the Missouri Ozarks at the end of May this year. As you can see, the Eastern chipmunk (Tamias striatus) was playing a life or death version of Spot The Copperhead (Agkistrodon contortrix). I was up on the back deck when I heard a noisy commotion down below and rushed down to find the chipmunk had just missed being lunch. What was odd was that rather than making a noisy chittering fuss, as they do when the ‘munks spot me, this one ran several feet away, then turned around and crept back up to the snake! Keeping one weary eye on me, the other on the copperhead, the chipmunk sat there, slowly waving its tail back and forth. Not wanting to stress either creature, I snapped a pic and then stepped far back to watch, but neither party advanced. The snake eventually departed without a meal when the chipmunk scampered off, living to pilfer the bird feeders for at least another day.

Garry vanGelderen from Ontario has a raccoon issue:

This raccoon gets past my squirrel defenses on the bird feeder, no trouble at all, and in broad daylight.

And a threatened and semi-aquatic species from reader Claudia Baker:

This Blanding’s turtle (Emydoidea blandingii) came across my front lawn on Saturday evening. She dug around a bit in the gravel in the driveway, then in the pea gravel near the house. Finding neither spot to her satisfaction, she headed back across the lawn and into the woods. There are a lot of wetlands around here (40 km outside of Ottawa). Blanding’s turtles are “threatened”, (not endangered, but is likely to become endangered if steps are not taken to address factors threatening it). It is easily identified by its bright yellow throat and chin and domed shell. They can reach 27 cm long. This one was about that size. The Ministry of Natural Resources website says it is not unusual to see them hundreds of metres from the nearest water body, especially if looking for a nesting site. This threatened species and the wetlands are automatically protected. The Ministry and the local Conservation Authority are very strict about the wetlands, so they are left as is, with no interference. In the photo you can see her yellow chin and brown/black domed shell with flecks. I tried to get a picture from the front, but she’d pull her head in as soon as she saw me. When I patted her shell, (I was gentle), she hissed at me! I was disappointed that she decided not to lay her eggs in my driveway, as I was looking forward to watching & waiting for the babies (and protecting the nest from raccoons etc.). Then, I would have taken the babies down to the wetlands, saving them a long walk on those tiny legs. Note to self: Buy a good camera!

Just to show her size relative to my car: