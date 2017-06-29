Professor loses teaching job for approving a Black Lives Matter meeting from which whites were excluded; I disagree with the firing

While I think it’s racist to specify that a meeting should be limited to people of a certain skin color, I cannot sanction Essex County College for firing a professor for espousing that view. On June 6, Essex’s adjunct professor of communication Lisa Durden appeared in this in this 6½-minute interview with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson. As you can see, Durden vigorously defended the idea of Black Lives Matter having a meeting from which whites were excluded.

Tucker Carlson calls her out for racism, and I think he does a good job, though Durden’s notion of racism isn’t Carlson’s; it’s “racism = power + privilege”. When Carlson asks her, three minutes in, whether it’s racist to exclude people on the basis of their skin color, Durden ducks the question and continues her fulmination. She is, in other words, defending a “Day of Exclusion” that resembles the “Day of Departure” that recently caused a fracas at Evergreen State College:

Note that there is no identification of Durden as being associated with Essex. Nevertheless, according to Inside Higher Education (IHE), she was fired from her teaching job for this appearance:

Essex County College hired pop culture commentator and producer Lisa Durden as an adjunct professor of communications, in part for her past appearances on such networks as Fox News. She’d also built a relationship with the college over the years by inviting students to intern with her, assisting on TV and documentary production projects. But it took just one angry phone call about her recent appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight for her to lose her teaching job, she says. “I was publicly lynched,” she said Tuesday about being escorted from her summer-term class earlier this month to a meeting with administrators, who told her she was being suspended and investigated. “They wanted to send a message. ‘See what happened to Lisa Durden? You know it could happen to me.’ Free speech doesn’t matter if you’re a professor, make people mad and you’re in trouble.” Durden says she was told that an unnamed person had called Essex to complain about her comments to Carlson the night before. The complaint surprised Durden because, in her words, she’s a regular commentator on Fox and elsewhere on everything from “Kim Kardashian’s ass to tough issues such as Black Lives Matter.” She’d appeared on a panel at Essex called Radical Women in Media, at the college’s request, earlier this year. And she’d satisfactorily — to her knowledge — taught two other courses in the spring term. Pressed further, officials allegedly told Durden that she’d improperly identified herself on the show as an Essex professor. But Durden didn’t. The clip, in which she argues in favor of the right of Black Lives Matter protesters to claim all-black protest spaces on Memorial Day, includes no reference to Essex by Durden, Carlson or anyone else. In fact, Durden at one point says, “I’m speaking for Lisa Durden.”

I don’t agree with what she says, but, as they say, I’ll defend to the death her right to say it, and I decry Essex’s decision to fire her. That’s reprehensible. Why on earth should someone be fired for saying what she did? Yes, I think it’s racist to exclude whites from a meeting, just as it would be to exclude blacks or Hispanics or Muslims from a meeting, but racism falls within the purview of freedom of speech. (Do remember that many whites sympathize with the Black Lives Matter movement, so excluding whites is an exclusion based on race and not viewpoint.)

Now the American Association of University Professors has a statement about how faculty should comport themselves in such interviews. As IHE notes:

Many professors appear as commentators across networks, write op-eds or otherwise express their views as private citizens. The American Association of University Professors recognizes their right to do so and says that “professors should be free from institutional censorship or discipline.” Yet relevant AAUP policy cautions that “their special position in the community imposes special obligations. As scholars and educational officers, they should remember that the public may judge their profession and their institution by their utterances. Hence they should at all times be accurate, should exercise appropriate restraint, should show respect for the opinions of others and should make every effort to indicate that they are not speaking for the institution.”

Well, Durden wasn’t at all restrained, but so what? She was passionate, just like Hitchens was passionate. And she didn’t identify her affiliation with the college, where she’s an adjunct, nor did Fox News. She even said she was speaking for herself, though I don’t have a big problem with anyone, including her, identifying her college affiliation. That’s where she works.

Essex should reinstate Durden immediately and apologize. They can say that they don’t agree with her sentiments, but firing her is beyond the pale.

There’s a change.org petition to reinstate her at Essex. I’ve signed it, and if you agree, you might, too.