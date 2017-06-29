NPR: Cultural appropriation is “indefensible”

We’ve talked a lot on this site about “cultural appropriation,” whose definition is amorphous but roughly corresponds to one culture adopting aspects of another’s. But the term usually has a pejorative connotation—that is, such appropriation is deemed harmful and unethical to the culture that’s “appropriated”. And that is the subject of an essay by K. Tempest Bradford on the National Public Radio (NPR) site: “Cultural appropriation is, in fact, indefensible.” Wikipedia identifies Bradford like this:
K. Tempest Bradford (born April 19, 1978 in Cincinnati, Ohio) is an African-American science fiction and fantasy author and editor. She was a non-fiction and managing editor with Fantasy Magazine from 2007 to 2009 and has edited fiction for Peridot Books, The Fortean Bureau and Sybil’s Garage.
Bradford is an activist for racial and gender equality both within and outside of the science fiction community. In 2005 she founded the Angry Black Woman blog, and her contributions under that moniker have appeared in Feminist SF: The Blog, ColorLines, NPR’s News & Notes, and in African-American studies textbooks.
Bradford is exercised by Kenan Malik’s recent essay in the New York Times defending cultural appropriation. Quoting Everyday Feminism, to which she linksin her NPR essay and its followup on her own website (“A place for commentary on cultural appropriation“; see also her “Cultural appropriation primer“), Bradford defines cultural appropriation and then explains its harms (note that this is not the first definition at the given link, which is just this this: ” Cultural appropriation is when somebody adopts aspects of a culture that’s not their own”):
Cultural appropriation can feel hard to get a handle on, because boiling it down to a two-sentence dictionary definition does no one any favors. Writer Maisha Z. Johnson offers an excellent starting point by describing it not only as the act of an individual, but an individual working within a “power dynamic in which members of a dominant culture take elements from a culture of people who have been systematically oppressed by that dominant group.”
That’s why appropriation and exchange are two different things, Johnson says — there’s no power imbalance involved in an exchange. And when artists appropriate, they can profit from what they take, while the oppressed group gets nothing.
Note that this can work the other way around as well, as when someone in the marginalized group borrows from the dominant group and enriches themselves while the person in the dominant group gets nothing, Presumably that’s okay, though. Bradford continues:
. . . All of this lies at the root of why cultural appropriation is indefensible. It is, without question, harmful. It is not inherent to writing representational and inclusive fiction, it is not a process of equal and mutually beneficial exchange, and it is not a way for one culture to honor another. Cultural appropriation does damage, and it should be something writers and other artists work hard to avoid, not compete with each other to achieve.
This resembles the definition of racism used by the Ctrl-Left: “Racism equals power plus prejudice.” Under that definition, blacks can’t be racist towards whites, nor can anyone in a “subordinate culture” be racist towards someone in a “dominant culture”. This, of course. means that all “groups” can be easily ranked in an Oppression Hierarchy, with “racism:” only directed at bigotry against a group below. (I’m not sure what it’s called otherwise.)
Likewise, it’s okay to adopt aspects of a “dominant” culture (Caribbean cuisine can adopt elements from French cuisine, South African blacks can wear Western business suits, and so on), but it’s not okay when the reverse happens. It’s not okay, for instance, for whites to wear dreadlocks, for me to wear Indian clothing in India (which I do) or for whites to open a Mexican restaurant with recipes borrowed from Mexicans—at least not when you fail to make reparations. (Some have suggested that you make a financial donation to those whose culture you’ve appropriated, though for something like dreadlocks it would be hard to determine the recipient!)
The prime example of unethical cultural appropriation offered by Bradford is Elvis Presley, who incorporated elements of black music into his own—and became rich. To Bradford, that’s unethical because the black musicians who inspired Elvis got nothing, and Elvis became a millionaire. Again, what kind of reparations are needed here. Would an acknowledgment suffice? I’m pretty sure Elvis made one, as have others, like Eric Clapton and the Rolling Stones, but an acknowledgment of your influences doesn’t seem sufficient–not if you want material reparations.
To be sure, Bradford is not calling for writers to never wrote about characters from marginalized or oppressed cultures. But she says that cultural appropriators must be “respectful guests” rather than “invaders” or “tourists” (see her primer).
I’ve been trying to think of examples of cultural appropriation that fits Bradford’s definition, but nearly all turn out to be hypothetical. For example, a white artist could make a lot of money by playing music heavily influenced by black South African musicians, use the musicians in his recordings, and pay them very little. That would be mistreatment—an unethical exploitation of other people’s music. But when Paul Simon did the Graceland album, he was acutely conscious of this, paid the musicians a lot more money than they would normally get, and gave them plenty of credit—both on the album and in his interviews. Yes, he made more money than the others, but they did fine, were not (as far as I can see) harmed, and, after all, Simon wrote the songs. He didn’t steal other people’s music per se; he used their motifs. Blatant theft of other people’s work is in fact already covered by trademark and copyright laws. So cultural appropriation appears to have been avoided, as it also was in Ry Cooder’s album with Cuban musicians, The Buena Vista Social Club.
One example of how to obviate cultural appropriation is the Australian government’s suggestion of how to create art influenced by indigenous peoples. That seems fine to me: if people have a strong feeling about religious or spiritual symbols of their culture, you’re better off being sensitive to that. And I think the use of the name “Washington Redskins” for a football team is offensive as a cultural slur, as is the caricature Indian that dances on the sidelines during the games. Perhaps that is cultural appropriation in the harmful Bradfordian sense. If you’re an American Indian, you don’t have to manufacture any outrage about something like that: it’s gut-level offensive.
But that goes only so far. I will not be made to feel bad for wearing a kurta and Indian trousers in India, nor should whites be made to feel bad for wearing dreadlocks or trying on kimonos. Such acts are forms of flattery, and as far as I can see cause no harm. While there are Outrage Mongers who will in fact call out kimono-wearing or dreadlock-hairing, that’s a form of manufactured outrage by those looking to be offended. I am talking about real offense here, and while the distinction isn’t not clear cut, it’s best to tread lightly around some things.
But how far should that go? What about other “cultures” or groups? Must we not offend Catholics or Muslims by mocking their faiths? Is there not a “Catholic culture” or a “Muslim culture”? What about a “female culture”? There are, after all, differences between these groups. Bradford fails to define “culture,” which is one problem with her essay.
Another problem is that of “palpable harm.” She says this about Elvis, for example,
Even Malik’s example involving rock and roll isn’t as simple as Elvis “stealing” from black artists. Before he even came along, systematic oppression and segregation in America meant black musicians didn’t have access to the same opportunities for mainstream exposure, income, or success as white ones. Elvis and other rock and roll musicians were undoubtedly influenced by black innovators, but over time the genre came to be regarded as a cultural product created, perfected by, and only accessible to whites.
I’m not sure that last bit is true, since black musicians became a critical part of rock, especially with the advent of soul music in the Sixties. But regardless, were any black musicians actually harmed by Elvis’s production of hits? I don’t think so. One could argue, and this seems to be the case, that Elvis and other “appropriators” awakened interest in black music, and that was good rather than harmful. When I started listening to jazz, I went all the way back to the black music of New Orleans in the early 20th century, and then onto blues.
I’m racking my brain to find real examples of cultural appropriation in literature, music, or art—examples that that really were harmful, but I’m having a hard time. Readers can help in the comments.
In the end, I think that this issue may be largely a Tempest Bradford in a teapot. Much genuine artistic theft is prohibited by copyright laws, and for the rest, according to Bradford, we’d need to rely on “appropriation judges”. But who will be the judge? If anyone objects to depiction of their culture, does that mean you should stop? Beyoncé, after all, wasn’t offended by a Canadian politician adopting her lyrics “To the left, to the left” as a political slogan. And the subject of that song was clearly not unique to black culture: it was a romantic breakup of the type that happens to those in all groups. One senses here a manufactured outrage—manufactured to make people stand out from others.
It’s the difficulty of deciding “who will judge?” that’s the problem—the same problem that plagues those who call for restrictions on speech. Another big problem is the issue of what is a dominant culture. Is there really a clear-cut hierarchy of groups, so that it’s always okay to “appropriate up” but not to “appropriate down”? In some cases, like American blacks vs. whites or Australian aboriginals versus Europeans, it’s pretty clear, but what about Asians vs. Europeans? Is the wearing of kimonos harming the Japanese? And why isn’t social class a culture? After all, one can sensibly speak of a “poor white Southern culture”. Is ethnicity to be the sole basis for judging cultural appropriation? In that case, what about Pakistanis versus Indians, or Sunnis vs. Shiites? And isn’t there a “female culture” and a “male culture” in the U.S.? Does that mean that men can’t wear skirts but women can wear pants?
These speculations may be fatuous, but in the end I think that while the notion of cultural appropriation as harm has a limited validity, demonizing it as Bradford does is divisive, authoritarian, and hurts everyone. Most of the instances that I’ve heard involve people looking to be offended, and ignoring the fruitful rather than harmful ways that all cultures borrow from each other.
Racist bigotry such as that espoused by Ms. Bradford in her rant, “Cultural Appropriation Is, In Fact, Indefensible,” should not be granted the air of respectability that the NPR marque lends — and NPR has permitted itself to be tarnished by echoing her hate speech.
The dictionary Apple includes with Mac OS defines racism as, “prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against someone of a different race based on the belief that one’s own race is superior,” and, “the belief that all members of each race possess characteristics or abilities specific to that race, especially so as to distinguish it as inferior or superior to another race or races.” This is exactly the position Ms. Bradford espouses with her nonsense about tourists who must consult with natives lest they turn into invaders.
Indeed, it’s nonsense with a particularly pointed animosity towards straight white men. Does she not feel shame at appropriating English, one of the primary artifacts of European culture? Clearly not — and the very absurdity of such a suggestion demonstrates the equal absurdity of her desire to safeguard oppressed peoples from the impurity of straight white men.
Were you to do a simple substitute / replace of her work, swapping those she paints as disadvantaged and privileged, the result would be indistinguishable from Nazi propaganda. Flipping the tables doesn’t make such poison any more palatable.
And, of course, there’s far too much hatred towards others coming from the straight white men Ms. Bradford so clearly hates. And that hatred and the actual harm that stems from it is also unacceptable. But to fight racism with racism, hatred with hatred? She would bomb the village to save it….
Ben letter is a good one. It will fall on deaf ears.
The latest Medusa parody piece mocks the obsession with cultural appropriation:
https://medusamagazine.com/grand-theft-auto-appropriates-black-culture
Time was, there wasn’t much on my radio that wasn’t NPR or PRI. I’d listen to it on the way to work in the morning (unless I needed a soul music fix), and I’d live-stream it in the background at the office when working on the ‘puter.
More and more over the last few years, though, I’ve found myself shying away from it, mainly because of bullshit like this. Anymore, I just parachute in from time to time to check on the hosts and shows I still care about.
Gets any worse, I’m gonna box up all those goddamn tote bags they’ve been sending me over the years, ship ’em back in protest.
Does this mean that when I visit Spain if I try and speak Spanish that’s cultural appropriation? Or how about eating their food?
There are undoubtedly times when cultural references overstep the mark; one has only to think of 1970s television comedies, or the BBC ‘Black and White Minstrel Show’. These, however, were essentially racist and wouldn’t be acceptable today. Personally I’d like to see the term ‘cultural appropriation’ disappear from our memories.
I wasn’t referring to minstrel shows, blackface, and the like. That’s not really what we’re talking about by cultural appropriation, but an expression of bigotry, and we all agree that’s offensive. That’s the way I see the “Washington Redskins”.
Somewhere I read an excellent piece about that from a Aative American. IIRC, it is an open letter to his “African American Brothers”, to not play for a team whose name amounts to “Washington Niggers”, and goes through the degrees of offensiveness in one way or other. If I remember, the mere use of symbolism or names is not bothersome, just that they should be done with consideration that you’re talking about people, etc.
Aative -> Native.
On minstrelsy, do see Spike Lee’s excellent (though sadly misunderestimated) satire Bamboozled.
Surely this cannot mean that it would be wrong for white Christian women to celebrate Islamic feminism by wearing the hijab, right?
Cultural appropriation has occurred throughout the history (and probably prehistory) of mankind. (Come to think of it, cultural appropriation occurs among primates also.)
When people started migrating and encountering other tribes or groups of people with different cultures than theirs,the aspects of the new cultures that were determined to be good, desirable, beneficial were incorporated. The Jews incorporated Babylonian ideas. The Mongols incorporated many elements from all the cultures they overcame militarily. After the Dark Ages, the Europeans took home many ideas, science, mathematics, etc. from the Middle East
without which the Renaissance wouldn’t have happened. The Christians borrowed from the Jews and the Pagans. Chinese Buddhism came from India. Everywhere the military went and warfare took place, cultural appropriation occurred. Everywhere trading went on,whether via the Silk Roads, by ship or on horseback, ditto. And, it was a two-way exchange.
Music and poetry and dance and cuisine, et al, have been shared throughout the world. Stuffed Grape Leaves all over the Mediterranean. Pasta from China to Italy. Corn and Tomatoes (and lots of other plants, vegetables and fruits) from the New World to the Old World. Cattle, goats, sheep and Old World crops such as wheat were brought to the New World. Europeans in the New World learned from the indigenous peoples and vice versa, and traded information, foods and goods. You do not see most Native Americans wearing leather garments decorated with porcupine quills any more, or using bows and arrows or atlatls.
I don’t know of any way compensation is possible in all these situations throughout history. I, personally, think that the exchange of culture is predominantly good for humanity. More time needs to be spent on teaching history.
Until someone can tell me where one culture ends and another begins (even fallibly) I cannot make sense of the concern.
What *is* a concern is racist *portrayals*, like the cartoon “Indian” in my grade 10 history book, complete with XXX jug, etc.
So for example, the “tomahawk chop” of the Atlanta Braves is a bit silly, so low-level and should be avoided. Using the tomahawk as a symbol for the team makes more sense to me.
Of course, to (presumably, in my case) culturally appropriate and hence self-instantiate the concern: “two Jews, three opinions”
Very much agree with Ben on this one. Would also like to briefly explain another true example of reverse racism and anyone who has lived for some time in Hawaii but is Caucasian and from the mainland will know about this. The typical tourist may not be familiar with the term Haole but one can go to Wikipedia for a quick review. Anyway, it is not a term of endearment used to describe any Caucasian in Hawaii.
Maybe we should also not wear any of the Hawaiian shirts that are made and sold to all the tourist who come to Hawaii. But to see the damaging side of this reversal, move to Hawaii and put your kids in the public schools if you dare.
I’ve encountered reverse racism too, or at least linguistic prejudice. I’m an anglophone Quebecer, and was occasionally mildly mistreated for it, especially through pseudonymity of BBSes. Some people complained back to me when I called them on it that they couldn’t be bigoted because francophones are the minority in Canada and North America and so on. This of course illustrates another problem: the scope of the “size” of the in group/out group. Francophones are the majority in Quebec, needless to say, after all. At the time they were also majority in greater Montreal, but they are no longer (>25% “other”/”allophone”).
Yes. Haole is an insult directed at whites, though few realize it. Moke was the word used for native Hawaiians or other Polynesians (though native Hawaiians looked down on Fijians and treated them as almost-Haoles). When I lived there in the 1980s Japanese people were also the target of racist terms as well, but the Hawaiian word escapes me. Often my Hawaiian friends called them “bananas” (yellow on the outside, white on the inside), but that isn’t the word I can’t recall now.
I also lived in Tunisia and the word they used to refer to white or non-muslim Asian women means, literally, “whore” (wa-qu-ah). The worst thing you could call someone was “jew” (al-yahud)
Yesterday I was binge-watching the latest season of “Orange is the New Black” and saw a scene which had to do with cultural appropriation. A black student from a poor inner-city school was invited to visit a privileged private school. She stands watching an all-white cast performing Dreamgirls. A teenager playing Effie belts out the heartfelt ballad “And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going” — with its plaintive cry of “You’re going to love me” — and the black teen quietly begins to cry. Not because the song is so moving, but because she suddenly realizes the gulf between them. This play is about the black experience, the song is rooted in both black gospel and being a poor, black woman. They just don’t get it.
At least, I assume that was the theme. I found it interesting. I’m white. Without the backstory and juxtaposition of both worlds, I probably would have viewed a white Effie White as a nice example of colorblind casting. But instead, it seemed jarring … and insensitive. So perhaps this might be a small but problematic example of cultural appropriation?
I think there is a case to be made to do the “do you know where this comes from?” line to help people get *that* part of the story.
My friend Raven used to say she’d go up to parents of (white) kids wearing the feathered headdresses and ask something like: “Wow, such a warrior at a young age! So, how many battles *has* he fought in!?”
Feathers in many NA groups are earned for accomplishments – she likened them to diplomas.
Unlike some, her principle has always been: you’re welcome to join “us”, but follow the rules of accomplishment for doing so. (This is how she became Inuit, despite being “biologically” mostly Cree – and French, which of course suggests all sorts of problems of “blood quantum” and the like.)
Cultural appropriation may lead to appreciation – appreciation may lead to empathy – empathy may lead to respect – respect may lead to celebration – celebration may lead to understanding – understanding may lead to equality
I also tell the story of my joy at overhearing young black Canadians talking about how they were amazed and *pleased* to hear that some “old white guy from 400 years ago” (Shakespeare) wrote about them more or less like everyone else. I commend that they hadn’t been sucked into the isolationism and their teachers for teaching them Othello, despite a lot of people’s disdain for it.
Shakespeare used Italians and Illyrians, Moors and … the way that Gene Roddenberry used Vulcans and Klingons: to tell us about everyone.
Yesterday afternoon, I saw the marvelous Broadway show “An Evening with Janis Joplin” in which the actress playing Joplin talks a lot about her musical influences, almost all female black blues singers. The show in addition to featuring Kacee Clanton’s marvelous renditions of Joplin has a cast 4 African singers singing songs done by her chief influences, Nina Simone, Etta James, Aretha Franklin, Odetta, and Bessie Smith. The show is virtually a celebration of cultural appropriation(!!) and is almost sold out, but is not at all “selling out” 🙂 .(See definitions 2 and 3 at http://www.dictionary.com/browse/sellout?s=t if you are confused by my pun.)
Now, where I tend to be on team Bradford is the 1940s white jazz bands such as Glenn Miller and the ironically named Paul Whiteman. Wikipedia reports
“He [Whiteman-JLH] encouraged upcoming African American musical talents and initially planned to hire black musicians, but Whiteman’s management eventually persuaded him that doing so would be career suicide due to racial tension and America’s segregation of that time. However, Whiteman crossed racial lines behind-the-scenes, hiring black arrangers like Fletcher Henderson and engaging in mutually beneficial efforts with recording sessions and scheduling of tours.”
I am even more on team Bradford re Pat Boone’s many re-recordings of black songs since Southern radio stations would not play the black recordings of those songs.
Not so much on team Bradford re Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess” but I still will admit the recent reworking of the show by an African-American woman, Suzan-Lori Parks (morphing it into a Broadway musical) was well-done as it significantly expanded the character of Bess (a major aim of the redo). (I respectfully disagree with Stephen Sondheim’s view that the new version is sacrilege. Ms. Parks has a point that the classic version might as well be simply entitled “Porgy”. For an unrelated work, Parks is the first African American woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for drama!)
But Whiteman and Presley are artists caught up in an economic system that is racist, not people personally trying to colonize black culture.
To appropriate the work of a particular artist you need permission, a right recently granted in the early 20th century. The Joplin show mentioned above required Bob Dylan’s permission to use Nina Simone’s rendition of “I Shall Be Released”.
Now here’s a rather ugly piece of white-on-white cultural appropriation that would be illegal today. My beloved great-great-great-…aunt, Harriet Beecher Stowe, wrote “Uncle Tom’s Cabin”, the classic anti-slavery novel. But her character of Simon Legree, shows up in the pro-slavery novel “The Leopard’s Spots” by Thomas Dixon. The latter’s sequel is “The Clansman: A Historical Romance of the Ku Klux Klan” which was the source novel to the film “Birth of a Nation”!!
Here’s a series of clips from both the best “jukebox musical” I have ever seen (others I have seen include “The Buddy Holly Story” and “Ring of Fire” about Johnny Cash), but the coolest act of cultural appropriation I have ever seen. The African musicians enter about half way through. This clip has Mary Bridget Davies as Janis Joplin. Last night I saw Kacee Clanton, who has also performed in “Love, Janis Joplin”
On this particular issue I am very hesitant to give in to the authoritarian left by even an inch.
Unlike many other far-left issues, which often have a valid core that should be discussed and hopefuly solved by more reasonable people, Cultural Appropriation strikes me as a completely bunkers, made-up non-issue. Assuming a white artist were to borrow from native culture, creating a work of art. It really escapes me how the existence of that piece of art would put the native people in a worse place than if nothing had happened.
I happen to be German. Should I be outraged by North-Americans appropriating our Octoberfest culture every Fall? I sought hard for it, but I really can’t find any trace of outrage about this in myself. Rather, I found (undeserved) pride that other people find something worthwile in my culture.