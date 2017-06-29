NPR: Cultural appropriation is “indefensible”

We’ve talked a lot on this site about “cultural appropriation,” whose definition is amorphous but roughly corresponds to one culture adopting aspects of another’s. But the term usually has a pejorative connotation—that is, such appropriation is deemed harmful and unethical to the culture that’s “appropriated”. And that is the subject of an essay by K. Tempest Bradford on the National Public Radio (NPR) site: “Cultural appropriation is, in fact, indefensible.” Wikipedia identifies Bradford like this:

K. Tempest Bradford (born April 19, 1978 in Cincinnati, Ohio) is an African-American science fiction and fantasy author and editor. She was a non-fiction and managing editor with Fantasy Magazine from 2007 to 2009 and has edited fiction for Peridot Books, The Fortean Bureau and Sybil’s Garage. Bradford is an activist for racial and gender equality both within and outside of the science fiction community. In 2005 she founded the Angry Black Woman blog, and her contributions under that moniker have appeared in Feminist SF: The Blog, ColorLines, NPR’s News & Notes, and in African-American studies textbooks.

Bradford is exercised by Kenan Malik’s recent essay in the New York Times defending cultural appropriation. Quoting Everyday Feminism, to which she linksin her NPR essay and its followup on her own website (“A place for commentary on cultural appropriation“; see also her “Cultural appropriation primer“), Bradford defines cultural appropriation and then explains its harms (note that this is not the first definition at the given link, which is just this this: ” Cultural appropriation is when somebody adopts aspects of a culture that’s not their own”):

Cultural appropriation can feel hard to get a handle on, because boiling it down to a two-sentence dictionary definition does no one any favors. Writer Maisha Z. Johnson offers an excellent starting point by describing it not only as the act of an individual, but an individual working within a “power dynamic in which members of a dominant culture take elements from a culture of people who have been systematically oppressed by that dominant group.” That’s why appropriation and exchange are two different things, Johnson says — there’s no power imbalance involved in an exchange. And when artists appropriate, they can profit from what they take, while the oppressed group gets nothing.

Note that this can work the other way around as well, as when someone in the marginalized group borrows from the dominant group and enriches themselves while the person in the dominant group gets nothing, Presumably that’s okay, though. Bradford continues:

. . . All of this lies at the root of why cultural appropriation is indefensible. It is, without question, harmful. It is not inherent to writing representational and inclusive fiction, it is not a process of equal and mutually beneficial exchange, and it is not a way for one culture to honor another. Cultural appropriation does damage, and it should be something writers and other artists work hard to avoid, not compete with each other to achieve.

This resembles the definition of racism used by the Ctrl-Left: “Racism equals power plus prejudice.” Under that definition, blacks can’t be racist towards whites, nor can anyone in a “subordinate culture” be racist towards someone in a “dominant culture”. This, of course. means that all “groups” can be easily ranked in an Oppression Hierarchy, with “racism:” only directed at bigotry against a group below. (I’m not sure what it’s called otherwise.)

Likewise, it’s okay to adopt aspects of a “dominant” culture (Caribbean cuisine can adopt elements from French cuisine, South African blacks can wear Western business suits, and so on), but it’s not okay when the reverse happens. It’s not okay, for instance, for whites to wear dreadlocks, for me to wear Indian clothing in India (which I do) or for whites to open a Mexican restaurant with recipes borrowed from Mexicans—at least not when you fail to make reparations. (Some have suggested that you make a financial donation to those whose culture you’ve appropriated, though for something like dreadlocks it would be hard to determine the recipient!)

The prime example of unethical cultural appropriation offered by Bradford is Elvis Presley, who incorporated elements of black music into his own—and became rich. To Bradford, that’s unethical because the black musicians who inspired Elvis got nothing, and Elvis became a millionaire. Again, what kind of reparations are needed here. Would an acknowledgment suffice? I’m pretty sure Elvis made one, as have others, like Eric Clapton and the Rolling Stones, but an acknowledgment of your influences doesn’t seem sufficient–not if you want material reparations.

To be sure, Bradford is not calling for writers to never wrote about characters from marginalized or oppressed cultures. But she says that cultural appropriators must be “respectful guests” rather than “invaders” or “tourists” (see her primer).

I’ve been trying to think of examples of cultural appropriation that fits Bradford’s definition, but nearly all turn out to be hypothetical. For example, a white artist could make a lot of money by playing music heavily influenced by black South African musicians, use the musicians in his recordings, and pay them very little. That would be mistreatment—an unethical exploitation of other people’s music. But when Paul Simon did the Graceland album, he was acutely conscious of this, paid the musicians a lot more money than they would normally get, and gave them plenty of credit—both on the album and in his interviews. Yes, he made more money than the others, but they did fine, were not (as far as I can see) harmed, and, after all, Simon wrote the songs. He didn’t steal other people’s music per se; he used their motifs. Blatant theft of other people’s work is in fact already covered by trademark and copyright laws. So cultural appropriation appears to have been avoided, as it also was in Ry Cooder’s album with Cuban musicians, The Buena Vista Social Club.

One example of how to obviate cultural appropriation is the Australian government’s suggestion of how to create art influenced by indigenous peoples. That seems fine to me: if people have a strong feeling about religious or spiritual symbols of their culture, you’re better off being sensitive to that. And I think the use of the name “Washington Redskins” for a football team is offensive as a cultural slur, as is the caricature Indian that dances on the sidelines during the games. Perhaps that is cultural appropriation in the harmful Bradfordian sense. If you’re an American Indian, you don’t have to manufacture any outrage about something like that: it’s gut-level offensive.

But that goes only so far. I will not be made to feel bad for wearing a kurta and Indian trousers in India, nor should whites be made to feel bad for wearing dreadlocks or trying on kimonos. Such acts are forms of flattery, and as far as I can see cause no harm. While there are Outrage Mongers who will in fact call out kimono-wearing or dreadlock-hairing, that’s a form of manufactured outrage by those looking to be offended. I am talking about real offense here, and while the distinction isn’t not clear cut, it’s best to tread lightly around some things.

But how far should that go? What about other “cultures” or groups? Must we not offend Catholics or Muslims by mocking their faiths? Is there not a “Catholic culture” or a “Muslim culture”? What about a “female culture”? There are, after all, differences between these groups. Bradford fails to define “culture,” which is one problem with her essay.

Another problem is that of “palpable harm.” She says this about Elvis, for example,

Even Malik’s example involving rock and roll isn’t as simple as Elvis “stealing” from black artists. Before he even came along, systematic oppression and segregation in America meant black musicians didn’t have access to the same opportunities for mainstream exposure, income, or success as white ones. Elvis and other rock and roll musicians were undoubtedly influenced by black innovators, but over time the genre came to be regarded as a cultural product created, perfected by, and only accessible to whites.

I’m not sure that last bit is true, since black musicians became a critical part of rock, especially with the advent of soul music in the Sixties. But regardless, were any black musicians actually harmed by Elvis’s production of hits? I don’t think so. One could argue, and this seems to be the case, that Elvis and other “appropriators” awakened interest in black music, and that was good rather than harmful. When I started listening to jazz, I went all the way back to the black music of New Orleans in the early 20th century, and then onto blues.

I’m racking my brain to find real examples of cultural appropriation in literature, music, or art—examples that that really were harmful, but I’m having a hard time. Readers can help in the comments.

In the end, I think that this issue may be largely a Tempest Bradford in a teapot. Much genuine artistic theft is prohibited by copyright laws, and for the rest, according to Bradford, we’d need to rely on “appropriation judges”. But who will be the judge? If anyone objects to depiction of their culture, does that mean you should stop? Beyoncé, after all, wasn’t offended by a Canadian politician adopting her lyrics “To the left, to the left” as a political slogan. And the subject of that song was clearly not unique to black culture: it was a romantic breakup of the type that happens to those in all groups. One senses here a manufactured outrage—manufactured to make people stand out from others.

It’s the difficulty of deciding “who will judge?” that’s the problem—the same problem that plagues those who call for restrictions on speech. Another big problem is the issue of what is a dominant culture. Is there really a clear-cut hierarchy of groups, so that it’s always okay to “appropriate up” but not to “appropriate down”? In some cases, like American blacks vs. whites or Australian aboriginals versus Europeans, it’s pretty clear, but what about Asians vs. Europeans? Is the wearing of kimonos harming the Japanese? And why isn’t social class a culture? After all, one can sensibly speak of a “poor white Southern culture”. Is ethnicity to be the sole basis for judging cultural appropriation? In that case, what about Pakistanis versus Indians, or Sunnis vs. Shiites? And isn’t there a “female culture” and a “male culture” in the U.S.? Does that mean that men can’t wear skirts but women can wear pants?

These speculations may be fatuous, but in the end I think that while the notion of cultural appropriation as harm has a limited validity, demonizing it as Bradford does is divisive, authoritarian, and hurts everyone. Most of the instances that I’ve heard involve people looking to be offended, and ignoring the fruitful rather than harmful ways that all cultures borrow from each other.