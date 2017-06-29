Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ abortion

The new Jesus ‘n’ Mo strip, called “wade,” came with this email:
Today we return to an old theme, prompted by this article in Harpers Bazaar. (It’s about the Trump administration’s drive to ban all abortions, restoring a “culture of life”, and the dangers that this poses to women.)
It’s worth a read! The figures that Mo quotes are from that article. Here’s another one:
“If anti-abortionists are going to keep calling pro-choice people baby killers, then it’s time to start referring to them for what they are: people who would kill women.
At the very least, they are people who will stand by cheerfully, smugly, while they enact a system that leads to 14-year-old girls drinking rat poison.”
I find it hard to believe in today’s America, why any woman would want to have children. No time off, no coverage and some of the most expensive education in the world. Good luck.