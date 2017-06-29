Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ abortion

The new Jesus ‘n’ Mo strip, called “wade,” came with this email:

Today we return to an old theme, prompted by this article in Harpers Bazaar . (It’s about the Trump administration’s drive to ban all abortions, restoring a “culture of life”, and the dangers that this poses to women.)

It’s worth a read! The figures that Mo quotes are from that article. Here’s another one:

“If anti-abortionists are going to keep calling pro-choice people baby killers, then it’s time to start referring to them for what they are: people who would kill women.

At the very least, they are people who will stand by cheerfully, smugly, while they enact a system that leads to 14-year-old girls drinking rat poison.”