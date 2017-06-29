At the doctor’s

I had to wait almost two hours to see the orthopedic surgeon this morning, but that included a quick trip to radiology for X-rays. I have what’s called “mallet finger“, in which the tearing of a tendon makes the fingertip droop. I had that on the middle finger of the same hand about 12 years ago, and got it the same way: stuffing clothes into a backpack in a hurry. Here’s my splinted finger; the splint is there to keep the last joint absolutely straight while the tendon heals. They custom mold heated plastic around the finger, with a guard on the top that prevents the joint from bending, and the whole apparatus is fastened with a Velcro strap:

And out of the splint. It looks inflamed but it’s not; the redness and chafing are from wearing that goddam piece of plastic that I’ve had on (with a one week break) since April 4, when I injured it in New Zealand. It’s actually healing pretty well.

Here I am waiting for the orthopedic surgeon; I am worried because I don’t want hand surgery. As my friend Ivan said, “nothing good can come of it”. No matter what happens, though, the finger will always be a bit crooked. And so our flesh degenerates, bit by bit, until we’re stuffed underground.

The nice resident and surgeon examined me, and said I have to stay in the splint another month, weaning myself off it gradually over that period. Then I get examined in early August. I’m hopeful that there will be no surgery (they didn’t mention it), but I tell you, typing with this albatross on my right ring finger is a pain. That’s why you’ve all seen typos in many of my posts. The most characteristic one is when you see “0” instead of “o” because the splint strikes above the “o” key. Bear with me.

When I got my post-visit instructions, I noticed that my “race” was listed erroneously. But of course race is a social construct, so I suppose I could use this to show that I’m either Indian or Muslim. I wonder if they wrote that down after looking at me? And what’s the difference between “race” and “ethnicity”?

Stay tuned for further medical adventures.