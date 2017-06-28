Wednesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Wednesday, June 28, 2017, and it’s National Tapioca Day! I love tapioca pudding, but I couldn’t tell you the last time I had it. Where would you get it anyway, unless you buy it and make it yourself? And in Poland, where I’m heading in early September, it’s Poznań Remembrance Day, honoring the 1956 rebellion of Poles against the Communist government. It failed, of course, and hundreds of people were killed or injured.

On this day in 1838, Queen Victoria was crowned the Queen of the United Kingdom. She ruled until 1901: 63 years! On June 28, 1846, Adolphe Sax patented the saxophone. It’s a good thing he wasn’t named Katzenellenbogen! And on this day in 1914, Austrian Archduke Franz Ferdinand and his wife Sophie were assassinated in Sarajevo—the incident that began the Great War. In 1969, the Stonewall riots began in New York City, usually taken as the formal beginning of the Gay Rights Movement. On this day in 1987, for the first time in recorded history, a civilian population was subjected to chemical attack. It was the Iranian town of Sardasht, the weapon was mustard gas, and the perpetrator was the evil Saddam Hussein. Finally, exactly one year ago today, terrorists attacked the Atatürk Airport in Istanbul, killing 42 and injuring more than 230. We all remember that well.

Notables born on this day include Peter Paul Rubens (1577), John Wesley (1703), Jean-Jacques Rousseau (1712), Paul Broca (1824), Richard Rodgers (1902), Mel Brooks (1926; he’s 91 today), and Lalla Ward (1951). Those who died on this day included James Madison (1926), and Rod Serling (1975). Here’s one of Rubens’s most famous works (he was known for portraying voluptuous bodies of women):

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili (looking very cute by the Vistula) recalls a famous painting, but criticizes it for not including enough noms:

Hili: I dream about lunch on the grass. A: Manet’s? Hili: No, something more substantial.

Here’s the Manet painting to which Hili refers: “Le Déjeuner sur l’herbe” (“Luncheon on the grass”; 1862-1863). I had remembered the repast as being more ample, but I see that Hili is right: there is just bread and fruit here—not good fare for a cat:

And in the garden of his future home near Dobrzyn, Leon is resting (and, as usual, scowling):

Leon: I woke up terribly tired.

Lagniappe: Senator Al Franken (it still cracks me up to say that title, but he’s been a good Senator) tells Rick Perry how science is done (h/t Matthew Cobb)

Watch Al Franken absolutely shut down Rick Perry over climate change pic.twitter.com/Lr80co69W9 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 27, 2017

And here I am holding the only wild felid I ever held: a margay (Leopardus wiedii) in Costa Rica in 1974. It wasn’t really wild; it was the pet at a bar/restaurant at Playa del Coco, but it was wild enough to bite the Turkish puzzle ring I was wearing then, which bore a nick for years until the ring fell apart. This is a picture of a slide held up to the window, so the quality is lousy; but LOOK AT THAT ANIMAL!