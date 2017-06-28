Wednesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Wednesday, June 28, 2017, and it’s National Tapioca Day! I love tapioca pudding, but I couldn’t tell you the last time I had it. Where would you get it anyway, unless you buy it and make it yourself? And in Poland, where I’m heading in early September, it’s Poznań Remembrance Day, honoring the 1956 rebellion of Poles against the Communist government. It failed, of course, and hundreds of people were killed or injured.
On this day in 1838, Queen Victoria was crowned the Queen of the United Kingdom. She ruled until 1901: 63 years! On June 28, 1846, Adolphe Sax patented the saxophone. It’s a good thing he wasn’t named Katzenellenbogen! And on this day in 1914, Austrian Archduke Franz Ferdinand and his wife Sophie were assassinated in Sarajevo—the incident that began the Great War. In 1969, the Stonewall riots began in New York City, usually taken as the formal beginning of the Gay Rights Movement. On this day in 1987, for the first time in recorded history, a civilian population was subjected to chemical attack. It was the Iranian town of Sardasht, the weapon was mustard gas, and the perpetrator was the evil Saddam Hussein. Finally, exactly one year ago today, terrorists attacked the Atatürk Airport in Istanbul, killing 42 and injuring more than 230. We all remember that well.
Notables born on this day include Peter Paul Rubens (1577), John Wesley (1703), Jean-Jacques Rousseau (1712), Paul Broca (1824), Richard Rodgers (1902), Mel Brooks (1926; he’s 91 today), and Lalla Ward (1951). Those who died on this day included James Madison (1926), and Rod Serling (1975). Here’s one of Rubens’s most famous works (he was known for portraying voluptuous bodies of women):
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili (looking very cute by the Vistula) recalls a famous painting, but criticizes it for not including enough noms:
Hili: I dream about lunch on the grass.A: Manet’s?Hili: No, something more substantial.
Hili: Marzę o śniadaniu na trawie.
Ja: Maneta?
Hili: Nie, coś bardziej treściwego.
Leon: I woke up terribly tired.
Lagniappe: Senator Al Franken (it still cracks me up to say that title, but he’s been a good Senator) tells Rick Perry how science is done (h/t Matthew Cobb)
And here I am holding the only wild felid I ever held: a margay (Leopardus wiedii) in Costa Rica in 1974. It wasn’t really wild; it was the pet at a bar/restaurant at Playa del Coco, but it was wild enough to bite the Turkish puzzle ring I was wearing then, which bore a nick for years until the ring fell apart. This is a picture of a slide held up to the window, so the quality is lousy; but LOOK AT THAT ANIMAL!
I like the Franken clip. But when he says that “100% of peer-review climate scientists agree,” I know that goes right out the window if we’re dealing with the typical global warming denier. They have their cranks, whom they consider to be scientists, and so there’s still a controversy “in the community.”
Some of these marginal “experts” have a marginal amount of qualifications, and a layperson can’t easily tell why the scientists on one side are considered legitimate– but not the ones on their side. To them, it looks like special pleading on our part. We’re believing the folks who tell us what we want to hear, obviously — and inflate the number in the consensus. Global warming, evolution, homeopathy, vitalism, you name it: it’s always about who you decide to trust.
“We just trust different people.” I’m so sick of hearing that.
Al Franken is my first choice for someone to run against Trump in 2020.
I hope he’s considering it; I sent him an email asking if he would.
L