Remember that old semi-salacious Gary Puckett song? It came to mind when I was feeding my ducklings this morning. They’re hardly ducklings any more—it’s hard to tell them apart from mom. Soon they’ll leave me 😦 , but I wrote them a song (below), a song based on “This girl is a woman now.”

First, the ducks’ new treat from Amazon (yep, you can get anything there!):

Steaming toward me in the morning, knowing it’s breakfast time. See how big they’ve gotten?—and it’s barely a month since they were born. Mom brings up the rear:

A handful of tossed oatmeal:

My version (original from 1969):

These ducks swam in ponds

Existing in a lake of their own;

These ducklings were young

From fluffballs they had barely grown;

Then one day their world was changed

Their food and care were rearranged

And they would never be the same again. These ducklings are mallards now

They’ve learned how to nom,

These ducklings are mallards now;

They’ve found out what it’s all about

And soon they’ll be gone. These ducks tasted worms

As tender as a baby’s rear;

They made a single quack:

A quack that was hearty and clear.

My heart said it was okay,

And on that sweet and velvet day

A duckling had died—

A mallard had been born. These ducklings are mallards now

They’ll learn how to fly

These ducklings are mallards now;

They’ve found out what it’s all about

And soon, yes, soon they’ll tell me—goodbye.