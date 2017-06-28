The new Wienermobiles

I’ll never forget the first time I saw the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. I was a little kid, and we were driving through Ohio with my parents and my sister. All of a sudden there was a car next to us shaped like a hot dog! I was transfixed. I didn’t know at the time that the Oscar Mayer company had several of these vehicles, traveling the U.S. touting their hot dogs. (I happen to love a good dog, and the Chicago style dog is the best.) Later in life I came across a parked one, and a man outside was handing out coupons for discount prices on the dogs, and little wiener-shaped plastic whistles; I had my whistle for a long time.
So I was chuffed to see that the Wienermobiles are still on the road, and now Oscar Mayer has supplemented them with a “Wienermini,” a “Wiener Rover,” a “Winercycle,” and a “Wienderdrone.”
I always wondered how these things managed to pass vehicle inspections, but I suppose they did; after all, they’re no more unwieldy than a Winnebago.
Here’s the new lineup, announced just two days ago. Wave if you see one!
And if you like dogs, check out “The official New York Times hot dog taste test.” Here are the two favorites, and it pains me to report that the top choice is sold only at Whole
Paycheck Foods:
If you visit my town, write and I’ll tell you where to get the best dogs as well as the incomparable Chicago-style pizzas.
Chuffed you are chuffed.
Not being too au fait with American institutions I immediately, and happily, understood a Wienermobile to be a cell phone shaped like a hotdog – we call cell phones mobiles here in the UK.
I can’t say I’m up with Wienerbagos either.
🙂
Winnebagos are motor homes used for camping.
Weiner takes the place of auto in automobile.
As for great hot dogs (frankfurters, weinies, tube steak) Sabrettes with spicey mustard & sauer kraut on a soft, steamy roll, are the best. (They’re found in NY usually in a truck on the side of the road).
Never seen one of these in person though I have the toy version. There used to be a hot dog cart a few towns away that that was done up in the same way but complete with toppings including relish and chopped onions – it was beautiful!
from NY Times yesterday
The best hot dogs I ever ate were in Chicago, sold by a guy from an aluminum cart in front of the Regenstein Library in the 1970s. I swear I must have helped finance his house, but I still dream of that guy’s Polish hot dogs. Maybe it was just being young, single, and living in Chicago.
I would pass on the hot dog if I could get a good bratwurst on German brotchen and maybe a licher beer as well. Of course I would have to be somewhere around Giessen, German to get this.
“Our blog-host has a first name, it’s J-E-R-R-Y …”
Just have to give you a 👍 for that!
I’ve seen wienermobiles 2 or 3 times in my life. Always good for a smile.
A good hot dog is fine, but I’d rather have an authentic Bockwurst (never found an authentic one in the US) on a nice fresh brötchen with a good whole grain mustard. I like some mayo on mine too but that’s typically considered improper!
I am hungry now.
For my entire life, the favorite hot dogs of my family and I have always been Hebrew National and Nathan’s. We have never strayed, and they have served us well.
Though none of us can fathom why anyone would put ketchup on their hot dog. Mustard, onions, relish, sauerkraut, and cole slaw are all acceptable toppings (though we’re not fans of relish, we get it). Even aioli can sometime be interesting. Ketchup just doesn’t make any damn sense!