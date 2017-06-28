The new Wienermobiles

I’ll never forget the first time I saw the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. I was a little kid, and we were driving through Ohio with my parents and my sister. All of a sudden there was a car next to us shaped like a hot dog! I was transfixed. I didn’t know at the time that the Oscar Mayer company had several of these vehicles, traveling the U.S. touting their hot dogs. (I happen to love a good dog, and the Chicago style dog is the best.) Later in life I came across a parked one, and a man outside was handing out coupons for discount prices on the dogs, and little wiener-shaped plastic whistles; I had my whistle for a long time.

So I was chuffed to see that the Wienermobiles are still on the road, and now Oscar Mayer has supplemented them with a “Wienermini,” a “Wiener Rover,” a “Winercycle,” and a “Wienderdrone.”

I always wondered how these things managed to pass vehicle inspections, but I suppose they did; after all, they’re no more unwieldy than a Winnebago.

Here’s the new lineup, announced just two days ago. Wave if you see one!

And if you like dogs, check out “The official New York Times hot dog taste test.” Here are the two favorites, and it pains me to report that the top choice is sold only at Whole Paycheck Foods:



If you visit my town, write and I’ll tell you where to get the best dogs as well as the incomparable Chicago-style pizzas.