We begin with the report from Stephen Barnard in Idaho, who tells me that all eleven ducklings of the gadwall mother he’s watching (Anas streptera) are still alive. And he took a photo of one adorable baby.
Gadwall duckling, about five or six days old, I think. One of the brood of eleven.
And a bunch of photos from reader Karen Bartelt; her notes are indented:
My husband and I went to Big Bend National Park in Texas for the second time this April. It was already hot (100 degrees F) at the Rio Grande at midday, and even the Chisos Muntains were pushing 90. Here are a few birds from the area.
We saw golden-fronted woodpeckers (Melanerpes aurifrons) last year as well. This year they were hollowing out a lot of nesting cavities. Bottoms up!
A new bird for us at Big Bend was this yellow-breasted chat (Icteria virens). They can be found in the park near our house, too, but tend to hide. This guy was singing away.
Finally, a good look at a verdin (Auriparus flaviceps).
And a couple of flycatchers: the ash-throated flycatcher (Myiarchus cinerascens) and a vermilion flycatcher (Pyrocephalus rubinus).
Beautiful birds. It is especially nice to see the picture of the verdin. That bird is hard to see in most of the US, and it is phylogenetically isolated with respect to other North American birds. Birders who keep a bird list weighted by phylogenetic distinctiveness get excited about those.
A few days ago a woman in our office witnessed a woodpecker get hit by a car. She stopped and moved the woodpecker off the road next to a tree. I had her show me where and when we returned to the scene the woodpecker was still there. It was a red-cockaded woodpecker. I was concerned at that point because it had been a good 15 minutes at least since the accident and the bird was still there.
There was a vet within walking distance so I decided to first take the poor bird there to see if they could help it or knew who to contact for help. My co-worker attempted to gently pick the bird up, but instead the bird flew up and landed on my chest. A good sign! It sat there for a moment looking me in the eye then flew up into the branches of the tree. We watched it for a few minutes then left. I went back a couple of times throughout the day to check but saw no further signs of the woodpecker, so I am cautiously optimistic that it recovered and went on about its business.