We begin with the report from Stephen Barnard in Idaho, who tells me that all eleven ducklings of the gadwall mother he’s watching (Anas streptera) are still alive. And he took a photo of one adorable baby.

Gadwall duckling, about five or six days old, I think. One of the brood of eleven.

And a bunch of photos from reader Karen Bartelt; her notes are indented:

My husband and I went to Big Bend National Park in Texas for the second time this April. It was already hot (100 degrees F) at the Rio Grande at midday, and even the Chisos Muntains were pushing 90. Here are a few birds from the area. We saw golden-fronted woodpeckers (Melanerpes aurifrons) last year as well. This year they were hollowing out a lot of nesting cavities. Bottoms up!

They can be found in the park near our house, too, but tend to hide. This guy was singing away. A new bird for us at Big Bend was this yellow-breasted chat (Icteria virens).





Finally, a good look at a verdin (Auriparus flaviceps).

And a couple of flycatchers: the ash-throated flycatcher (Myiarchus cinerascens) and a vermilion flycatcher (Pyrocephalus rubinus).