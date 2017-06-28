Neurologist: “Neuroscience is totally wrong”; touts dualism, spirituality, God

There’s a new book out called The Mind of God: Neuroscience, Faith, and a Search for the Soul. It’s by a neuroscientist: Jay Lombard, who appears to have started out respectably but now is going the Chopra route (i.e., off the rails), as you’ll see below. In fact, the book has been endorsed by Deepakity himself:
“The Mind of God is inspiring, insightful and thought provoking. This book will awaken new connections in our understanding of the exhilarating relationship between reality, reason, and faith.”
–Deepak Chopra, MD, and New York Times Bestseller of How to Know God
The book is doing pretty well, too: it was touted at HuffPo and yesterday was #189 among all books on Amazon US. It’s #1 in Amazon’s “Science and Religion” section, just ahead of neurosurgeon Eben Alexander’s bogus book Proof of Heaven, which has sold very well despite being partly questionable and partly fraudulent. All you have to do to make a million bucks these days is write a book showing that science itself proves God, and that’s apparently what Lombard has done. I must say, the prospect is tempting: though I don’t need the bucks, I’d love to hoax the credulous, God-loving public. But now I can’t, for I’ve said it.
At any rate, you can read how Lombard touts his book by clicking on the screenshot below of his New York Times interview’. (Lombard’s photo looks like a hybrid between Steven Pinker and Harrison Ford):
Lombard appears to be a frank dualist, someone who thinks that the mind transcends the material. Although he’s a bit cagey about God in the interview, his statements are still bizarre. Here are a few:
This one espouses a God-of-the-Synaptic-Gap view, in which Lombard’s failure to fully understand the physical basis of mental illness pushes him toward the metaphysical:
Trying to find the biological origins of psychiatric disease is much more difficult than for a stroke, hypertension or A.L.S. But it’s there. And you see that no matter how reduced you get, you’re left with sand going through your hands. That took me to a completely opposite place, which was to ask questions about purpose and meaning; about suffering, and about how patients themselves make sense of their suffering; and about how I make sense of it as a clinician.
Of course “making sense” of something doesn’t mean you’ve said anything true.
This Q&A baffles me:
What’s the most surprising thing you learned while writing it?
How much we are dependent on our own brains for whatever form of faith we experience in our lives. How reliant we are on the physical aspects of our spiritual being.
That’s a classic Deepity: it’s trivial (of course our beliefs depend on our brain, as does any spirituality we espouse), but sounds Deep and Meaningful.
Here’s his most egregious statement, which is basically a falsehood. It’s the second part of his answer to the question just above:
What I learned personally is that neuroscience is totally wrong. Neuroscientists don’t believe that such a thing as the mind exists. They flat-out reject the concept of mind. I find that a very scary, slippery slope. I think psychiatry has lost its mind, both literally and metaphorically. A lot of the book is about that part of our brain that connects us to our deeper, spiritual underpinnings. It’s not our rational brain; it’s our narrative brain.
Where is there a neuroscientist who says that the mind doesn’t exist as a reification of physical processes? It’s not a glob of stuff that resides in one place in the brain, nor a non-physical thing that’s detachable from the brain, but saying that mind doesn’t exist as an abstraction (even though it’s not what most people think it is) is like saying that “you” don’t exist. But I believe Lombard is a dualist, as evidenced by the stuff below and by the final bit of his interview:
Persuade someone to read “The Mind of God” in less than 50 words.
I believe we are living in a time of huge existential crisis in our society. I want people to ask themselves, first and foremost, if they have a sense of purpose. If they say yes, but they don’t know what it is, they should read the book.
Ten to one that “purpose” says something about God, and if I’m wrong I’ll eat three freeze-dried mealworms. But wait–there’s more! Here are a few screenshots from the book itself, which you can preview on The Mind of God‘s Amazon page:
p. 12, an espousal of Intelligent Design and a claim of a creator God:
p. 40: Some misunderstanding of evolution and a claim that human compassion comes from the “feeling of God”. I’d be curious to see if Lombard takes the position that there really is a God, which is implied above, or claims that the mere idea of God is sufficient to motivate us, regardless of whether it’s true:
I’m a bit distressed but not surprised that the NYT ran this palaver. It’s woo: a scientific rationale for God (Templeton must love it). But the NYT really needs to look at this crap more closely. It didn’t even review Lawrence Krauss’s new book The Greatest Story Ever Told—Until Now, which is a true history of modern physics, but the paper gave publicity to the kind of woo described above. Oh, the humanity!
Don’t mock. We’re looking at your next Secretary for Housing – or something.
Dumb piled on dumb. Lombard and the Americans who follow him.
Like a dazzling game show host who presents a prize behind door number three and there’s nothing there, but the crowd wants the big screen TV so bad they convince themselves its right there.
See the July 2017 issue of Scientific American, in which Michael Shermer wrote an article titled Who Are You? Memories, points of view and the self. He remarks on a 2017 Netflix film, The Discovery, starring Robert Redford, who “plays a scientist who proves that the afterlife is real.” Shermer is writing a book on the topic of Heavens on Earth: The Scientific Search for the Afterlife,Immortality and Utopia (Henry Holt, 2018).
Well, Sam Harris is a neuroscientist, the first that happened to come to my mind as I read that, and Sam’s devoted much of his academic career, much of his non-academic life, and at least one of his trade books to studying the mind.
And V.S. Ramachandran, perhaps today’s most famous neuroscientist, has at least two books available on Amazon with “mind” in the title or subtitle: The Emerging Mind and Phantoms in the Brain: Probing the Mysteries of the Human Mind
If that’s the most surprising thing he learned while writing his own book, it would be because what he learned isn’t true.
When I read the article in the NY Times I thought Lombard’s answers were so weak that the Times was printing the interview in order to let his inadequacies speak for themselves. It never occurred to me that they might be endorsing these confused and inept attempts to justify his book. Note that his publishers threw out the original text of his manuscript and essentially rewrote it themselves, retaining only the surefire best selling title.
You can have a hundred neuroscientists say the exact opposite, yet one yahoo who doesn’t like reality gets all the press.
Ahh to go back to the good old days when mental health was a matter of spiritual health. You don’t need meds! (Thus spoke Ron L. Hubbard) You just need prayer! There’s nothing physically wrong with you, you’re just doing it wrong! Buy my book, I’ll show you the path!
The more the woo changes, the more it stays the same.