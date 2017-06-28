In which I get a very delightful email

This lovely email came yesterday afternoon. What a nice thing to brighten up my day!
Judicious Googling revealed who this person is, but to avoid embarrassment for Mr. Peter, I’ll keep that information to myself. Read and LOL:
Hi Jerry,
Can I just ask where evolution went wrong with you? You say evolution is about reproduction? Why didn’t you reproduce then Jerry? Evolution is also about functioning as a society, and that means growing up and taking responsibility. In animal societies with [sic] one does bad he is punished by the rest of the pack or outcast. [sic: should be “cast out”]
You don’t see the head lion letting the cub off citing a lack of free will. Evolution went wrong with you, you didn’t reproduce and you don’t believe we should live in a society when one takes responsibility for ones actions. You must have a genetic disorder. Sorry to hear that. That would explain the face as well.
I like how you hide behind a computer screen when you type your “no free will” fairy stories. Maybe a family of holocaust survivors won’t take very kindly if you told them Hitler was blameless face to face. The families of our dead war heros [sic] in Iraq wouldn’t take very kindly if you were to dare express your views that their son really was praiseless for dying for his country. Dying for our FREEDOM. But given the oppitunity [sic] to say it to their faces, in both cases, you would run a mile . You just hide away behind a screen writing stories that absolve Hitler for genocide, absolve Ted Bundy for his murders and smears the name of all our national heros. [sic] What a really nice guy you are, shame on you and your parents.
You are as bad as the creationists when it comes to this subject. Despite all the criticisms and contrary findings you still support a paper done by Libet in the 80’s and ignore all evidence that shows otherwise. You strike me as a man who is deeply ashamed of something and deeply upset that he never had kids, so the only way to cope with this is to say ” I have no free will, I’m not in control, I’m not to blame
I feel sorry for you, a pathetic 69 year old man who has wasted him life, you should go to see a doctor Jerry if you are depressed. They can help you.
I know you desperately wanted to be a hero, to have someone look up to you, but it just didn’t happen did it.
Enjoy your retirement with your cats, after all, that’s all you have
Peter
My responses to this rant (not sent to Peter):
- Yes, evolution is about differential reproduction, but who said that we’re supposed to follow evolution’s dictates? I suppose Peter would send nasty emails to everyone who puts on a condom, uses birth control, or masturbates. And hey, Peter, what about all those priests? Have you written them nasty emails saying that they’re not doing what evolution says they should, and need professional help because they decided not to have kids? As for me, I have no qualms about not reproducing, as there are too many people in the world anyway. What I worry about is whether Peter reproduced, for if he did, some poor kids would get indoctrinated with the kind of ignorant blather espoused by their dad.
- Peter hasn’t either read or hasn’t understood my take on free will: I believe people should be held responsible for their actions (and incarcerated if necessary), but I find the notion of moral responsibility problematic, as it assumes the person could have behaved differently. And that idea is deeply imbedded in our judicial system.
- As for the “head lion”, Grania asked me to say this: “Also, please point out that Free Will Lions MURDER innocent baby cubs for being born from the wrong dad and they never get arrested or go to jail or anything for it. It is almost as if animal societies don’t care that baby killers walk amongst them.”
- Ah, the Hitler canard! Again, of course Hitler was responsible for what he did and should have been punished—for sequestration of a homicidal maniac to protect society, for deterrence, and (not so likely) for possible rehabilitation. Poor Peter hasn’t absorbed what I’ve written–and written many times, about the notions of determinism and responsibility.
- The experiments of Libet, showing that one can predict with significant accuracy a binary decision before one is conscious of it, have only been supported by later studies, and the time period and accuracy of prediction before conscious “will” comes into play have been increased.
- I have not the slightest regret for not having kids. I’m happy that others have had them and like them, but it just wasn’t for me.
- I’ve racked my brain, but I can’t find anything to be deeply ashamed of. Seriously.
- I’m 67, not 69. Peter can’t even be bothered to use Wikipedia.
- I never wanted to be a hero; in fact, anyone who knows me will tell you that I shy away from attention and try not to let it affect my character.
- Peter clearly has a fixation on reproduction; I find that creepy.
- As for my face, well, I’ll quote the old limerick:
For beauty I am not a star,
There are others more perfect by far,
But my face I don’t mind it,
For I am behind it,
It is those in front that I jar.
- Finally, Peter, you moron: I DON’T HAVE A SINGLE CAT, much less multiple cats. I won’t recount the other “blessings” in my life, but I’ve had a good run, and, unlike Peter, I don’t feel the need to contact strangers and chew them out, flaunting my ignorance in the process.
“The families of our dead war heros [sic] in Iraq wouldn’t take very kindly if you were to dare express your views that their son really was praiseless for dying for his country. Dying for our FREEDOM.”
If we accept ad arguendo that “dying for freedom” is a good thing, the wars in Iraq are a very poor supporting example. The 1990 war there, promoted by Bush 41, was to “free” the Kuwaitis to rule under their monarchy. It had nothing to do with American freedom; the United States of America was not threatened.
The 2003 invasion of Iraq, promoted with falsehoods by Bush 43, also had nothing to do with freedom, but with pre-empting use of imaginary ‘weapons of mass destruction.’ Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to eat some yellowcake.
