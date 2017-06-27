Tuesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Good morning! As I type this, it’s the ungodly hour of 4:30 a.m., Tuesday June 27, 2017 (I suppose for atheists it’s always an ungodly hour!) Foodimentary tells me it’s National Orange Blossom Day, without explanation, though they could have mentioned that an Orange Blossom is the name of a cocktail made with gin, orange liqueur, orange juice, grenadine, and lime juice. I’ve never had one. In Germany it’s Seven Sleepers’ Day, which is sort of like Groundhog Day without the groundhog.

On this day in 1844, Joseph Smith, the charlatan and con man who founded the Mormon Church, was killed by an angry mob at Carthage, Illinois. On June 28, 1905, the famous mutiny on the Russian battleship Potemkin occurred—one of the events in the run-up to the Russian Revolution. In 1950, America decided to send troops to fight in the Korean War, a war that never officially ended (there’s a “truce”). Will Trump start Korean War II? Finally, on this day in 2007, Tony Blair resigned as the Britsh Prime Minister, a position he’d held for a decade.

Notables born on this day include Emma Goldman (1869), Helen Keller (1890; it’s Helen Keller Day in the U.S.), and Isabelle Adjani (1955). Those who died on this day include the great mountaineer Hermann Buhl (1957, the first man to summit Nanga Parbat after standing alone and upright all night on a ledge 8000 meters high; he died in an avalanche on Chogolisa four years later), and Jack Lemmon (2001). It was not a banner day for the death of famous people, but here’s a famous photo of Hermann Buhl right after his ascent of Nanga Parbat, showing the first stages of frostbite on his face:

and here is Nanga Parbat in Pakistan (8126 m). You can see a 90-minute German film of that expedition here.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is referring to my piece on this site about the origin of domestic cats, which Malgorzata translated into Polish at Listy,

Hili: My ancestors lived in Egypt. A: How do you know? Hili: New research says so.

In Polish

Hili: Moi przodkowie mieszkali w Egipcie.

Ja: Skąd wiesz?

Hili: Najnowsze badania na to wskazują.

And on the site of his future home near Dobrzyn, tabby Leon is plotting his adventures:

Hmm, where have not I been yet today?

Finally, Matthew found a tw**t purporting to show the world’s first cat video. It’s BOXING CATS, pummeling each other at Thomas Edison’s studio. Why did the harbinger of all cat videos have to involve pugnacious felines?

This is the world’s first cat video, filmed at Thomas Edison’s studio in 1894: pic.twitter.com/ZIRpDAFzEW — The QI Elves (@qikipedia) June 26, 2017