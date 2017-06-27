Eagle gets a filet o’ fish

The CBC shows a cool video and a backstory:

A family out fishing last week caught more than salmon.

Ashton Phillips was on a fishing trip last Friday with his cousin and uncle in Kyuquot, B.C. on the northwest side of Vancouver Island when he captured a video of an eagle swooping down to grab a piece of salmon.

His group had pulled into a bay around noon to strip up a fresh piece of salmon for halibut fishing.

“As we were sitting there cutting pieces of salmon … I noticed there were a few eagles flying around,” said Phillips, who lives in Vancouver.

“I thought that was pretty cool because I hadn’t really been exposed to that too much.”

Phillips had his camera out to capture some of the scenery when out of nowhere, he saw a bird cut from the shore and head towards the boat — just in time for lunch.