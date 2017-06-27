Eagle gets a filet o’ fish

The CBC shows a cool video and a backstory:
A family out fishing last week caught more than salmon.
Ashton Phillips was on a fishing trip last Friday with his cousin and uncle in Kyuquot, B.C. on the northwest side of Vancouver Island when he captured a video of an eagle swooping down to grab a piece of salmon.
His group had pulled into a bay around noon to strip up a fresh piece of salmon for halibut fishing.
“As we were sitting there cutting pieces of salmon … I noticed there were a few eagles flying around,” said Phillips, who lives in Vancouver.
“I thought that was pretty cool because I hadn’t really been exposed to that too much.”
Phillips had his camera out to capture some of the scenery when out of nowhere, he saw a bird cut from the shore and head towards the boat — just in time for lunch.
See more at the CBC site at the link above.
h/t: Taskin
Very cool, but it kind of looks like they left it there to be grabbed.