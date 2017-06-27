Congressional Budget Office TrumpCare cuts number of insured American by 22 million

The Congressional Budget Office is a nonpartisan outfit, and its prognostications are taken seriously. So when they analyzed the Senate’s GOP-inspired bill, and found that if it passes 22 million Americans will lose their health insurance, it doesn’t look good for the Republican Party. By cutting Medicaid, so the poor lose benefits, it will also reduce the budget, but I’d weigh sick and dead Americans more than the predicted $321 billion decrease in the deficit in the next decade. After all, the Republicans could just decrease the deficit by increasing taxes on the grotesquely wealthy, or getting rid of the new tax breaks for the same group.
What a heartless party Republicans are! I’ve just learned that Senator Mitch “Let ’em Die” McConnell, lacking sufficient Republican votes to pass this odious bill, is postponing the Senate vote until after the July 4 holiday. In the meantime, I suppose, he’ll be maneuvering to get those four or five votes.
The only upside to this, and I’m not sure it is an upside, is that many people who voted for Trump will realize what they got, and how America’s marginalized people will lose in the end. But that’s not really an upside, because who wants to lose by getting sick or dying?
My son is but one of those 22 million.
“…many people who voted for Trump will realize…”
I’m sorry, but I fear that this is just wishful thinking. (This has also been my take on recent writings by Robert Reich, Rebecca Solnit, and others whose every editorial seems to claim that THIS–whatever “this” might be on the day–is the straw that will finally break the camel’s back, and that the demise of Mango Mussolini is now imminent.) The one true genius that Der Drumpf has shown has been to gain the unquestioning loyalty of those who are going to be the first screwed and the most screwed by his so-called “policies.” The worse that he treats them, the more they love him.
Like this: http://www.newyorker.com/cartoon/a20072
I’ve come to this conclusion, too. I don’t think there is a point at which the Republican base gains a sense of reality. They have been trained, over many decades, to be suspicious of expertise. These are people who don’t have much experience with critical thinking. They will be prepared to think that anything critical of their leaders is a conspiracy of libruls.
Yes, his cult-base won’t budge in the face of any evidence. It’s not surprising that the majority of his base are the deluded faith-followers.
GOP: Greedy Old Pr*cks
I have to say I’m having a hard time ginning up outrage over this*. Trumpcare would replace another unsustainable and ridiculous system whose sole result (and aim) is government sanctioned profits for insurance companies and personal bankruptcies for many. As our nation swirls down the drain, relentless and now unstoppable, this or Obamacare simply add a bit of Coriolis to the spin. They got a lot of nerve calling this “health care”.
*except the reverse wealth distribution part – THAT gets my knickers twisted.
False equivalence. Obamacare increased coverage for millions of people. Trumpcare would remove it from millions.
Those two things are not the same.
No, the ACA can be greatly improved if they weren’t hell bent on weakening the bill instead of strengthening it. But republicans only have one goal as lawmakers: to make the richest richer. I put any “swirling down the drain” at the feet of republicans.
Hopefully these evil senators and congressmen will get an ear-full over the 4th of July recess.
What is so difficult about fixing the problems with Obamacare? Republicans have put in a lot of bitter pills (like Rubio’s disallowing cross-state competition). And also republican governors not expanding Medicaid. So much can be done to make the ACA a better bill and proceed towards single payer. Alas, the plague that is the republican party is immune to facts, immune to guilt for murdering Americans, immune to common decency.
I’ve been seeing a lot of bumper stickers with RESIST! lately. Keep up the pressure people.
I believe the republican’s attempt to do anything about the ACA is finished. For eight years now they have been trying and the game is up. Even the stupid are beginning to see their plan. All it is, for the record, is less health care and more money for the rich. It was rotten to the core and still is. The cut it was going to be for Medicaid was the absolute killer in this plan of theirs.
I read a piece somewhere recently suggesting that this entire clusterfuck (is that term allowed on a family website – sorry if verboten) might inadvertently break the system and usher in a basic medicare for all with some additional private medicine. Whatever happens there is likely to be pain in the process. I know plenty of people who will end up with a tax break, but have yet to talk to one who actually wants it, given the perceived social costs.
As noted by mickeyc, the subsidization of for profit insurance companies is just crazy, it wastes a huge chunk of the money in the system.