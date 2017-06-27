Atheism grows in Australia; nonbelievers now outnumber Catholics

I woke up this morning to find at least 10 emails from people—largely Aussies, I think— informing me about the new census data on religious affiliation in Australia. (Thanks to all—there are too many to h/t!) Australia seems a sensible country, and even though it has its share of religious extremists (it produced Ken Ham, for instance), I wasn’t surprised to see that, like Europe, Australia is undergoing secularization at a fast pace.

A pretty good summary of the data from the Australian Census of 2016 (apparently taken every five years) can be seen at news.com.au. The question about religious affiliation is the only question on the census that’s optional, which suggests to me that the percentage of nonbelievers could be even higher, as those would seem to be the group least likely to declare their (non)belief (perhaps Muslims are in there, too).

The major findings are these:

Those people saying that they had “no religion” rose from 16% in 2001 to 22% in the last census to 29.6% now: nearly a doubling in the last 16 years. This may be a further underestimate, at the site reports that

“The religion question was controversial this year, with Australians warned not to mark “no religion” on the Census survey by those afraid the nation would become a “Muslim country”.”

The “no religionists” now outnumber Catholics: those believers comprise 25.3% in the last census but now dropped to 22.6%

Declared Christians (which include Catholics) have dropped from 88% in 1961 to 74% in 1991 to 51% now. That’s a substantial decrease.

Islam rose from 2.2% in 2011 to 2.5% now: 14% increase from its former numbers. Islam surpassed Buddhism as the largest non-Christian religion.

The data are in graphical form below

People’s declared religion. It looks as if the “nones” outnumber every given faith unless you lump Christian sects together:





The changes in affiliation over the last ten years:

And the raw numbers:

Here’s the summary and a statement from an Aussie atheist:

The results show Australia remains a predominantly religious country, with 60 per cent of people reporting a religious affiliation but the trend towards “no religion” has some calling for changes. The Atheist Foundation of Australia said it was time to stop pandering to religious minorities and to take religion out of politics. AFA president Kylie Sturgess said political, business and cultural leaders needed to listen to the non-religious when it came to public policy that’s based on evidence, not religious beliefs. “This includes policy on abortion, marriage equality, voluntary euthanasia, religious education in state schools and anything else where religious beliefs hold undue influence,” she said. She said certain religious groups seemed to get automatic consideration in the public policy sphere and to enjoy a privileged position that wasn’t afforded to other large groups, such as the non-religious. “That has to stop. Politicians, business leaders and influencers take heed: this is an important milestone in Australia’s history. Those who marked down ‘No religion’ deserve much more recognition. We will be making our opinions known, and there’s power in numbers.”

In the West, it seems, and as I’ve always predicted, secularization is inevitable. Some day there will be more nonbelievers than believers in Australia. That will happen in America, too, but we won’t see it in our lifetime, or even in our children’s lifetime. The reasons? Read Steve Pinker’s The Better Angels of Our Nature.