Boomer is the new companion of Didga, an awesome Aussie cat that can skateboard and follow all kinds of commands. Boomer, a Bengal, has learned how to not just ride a skateboard, but to propel it. Here he is:

Here’s a video of Boomer, adorable at 11 weeks old. By the way, “Didga” is a shortening of “didgeridoo”, and you can guess what Aussie instrument “Boomer” stands for.