Squirrel update

What with the warm weather and the 35-pound bag of sunflower seeds I bought, along with weekly purchases of peanuts, I’m attracting a lot of squirrels to my windowsill. I leave the window propped open when I sweep the sunflower-seed husks off their ledge and replenish their water dish, and when I do that they sometimes they come inside, impatient for a peanut. (They tolerate the seeds but really love the nuts.) Once, when I left the lab untended and the window open, what must have been a whole scurry of squirrels made off with two pounds of peanuts sitting on a cart five feet away from the window. I would have liked to have seen that!

There are so many sciurids that I can’t recognize them all. Here’s one sticking his noggin into the lab for a peanut this morning: