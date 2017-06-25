RIP Isabella

Reader Eric Sylwester has just lost his beloved cat Isabella, and requested that I honor her memory by posting her story and photo on this site. I am glad to oblige:

I’m a long-time reader (and occasional poster) of WEIT. I have some sad news and request to make. Today, my Ex and I had to put our longtime friend and companion to sleep, her cat Isabella. Izzy lived 17 1/2 years in five locations in three states, catching many mice despite being mostly an indoor cat. She was a bit persnickety around any adults but me and my ex, but was loving and loyal to us and gentle and kind to the kids despite many pulled tails and other indignities. Attached is a (blurry, bad) picture of her. If you would be so good as to post it, I would be greatly honored. I have had the pleasure of living with six different cats during my life. All had their weird and wonderful personalities, but I will always remember Izzy for her habit of “standing watch” over my kid starting when he was about 3 months old. She was constantly just a few feet away from wherever he was and, when he learned to walk, she would follow him two steps behind, just where he couldn’t see her, a mama cat with a human baby. We will miss you, Iz!

I send my condolences, as I expect any reader would who has shared their life with a cat. Here’s Iz: