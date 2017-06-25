Readers’ wildlife photos

Today we have some nice insect and plant photos taken by Stephen Barnard in Idaho. His captions are indented:

A few photos from the wildflower field. I don’t know the species of the insects.

First, a Blue Flax (Linum lewisii) blossom. This plant visually dominates the garden (if you can call it a garden).

A bumblebee (Bombus sp.) in flight. Noticed how laden it is with nectar and pollen.

Three different flies. The last one is tiny, iridescent, and I think quite beautiful.

Finally, a small wasp preying on some sort of larva.

Another insect from the “garden”. Honeybee (Apis mellifera) on a wild rose.

 

  1. rickflick
    Fine macro shots Stephen. My favorite would have to be the bumblebee which appears to be caught in flight.

