Today we have some nice insect and plant photos taken by Stephen Barnard in Idaho. His captions are indented:
A few photos from the wildflower field. I don’t know the species of the insects.
First, a Blue Flax (Linum lewisii) blossom. This plant visually dominates the garden (if you can call it a garden).
A bumblebee (Bombus sp.) in flight. Noticed how laden it is with nectar and pollen.
Three different flies. The last one is tiny, iridescent, and I think quite beautiful.
Finally, a small wasp preying on some sort of larva.
Another insect from the “garden”. Honeybee (Apis mellifera) on a wild rose.
Fine macro shots Stephen. My favorite would have to be the bumblebee which appears to be caught in flight.