“Old Man Fibber”: GOP Healthcare

Political parody is a dicey proposition; often it’s not funny and falls flat on its face. But this parody of “Old Man River” by satirist Roy Zimmerman, which makes fun of Mitch McConnell and TrumpCare, is pretty damn good:
h/t: Lesley
Superb!! Where did this come from? It’s pure genius.
I forgot to give the satirist’s name; I’ve added it and a link to the original post.
Good one. Over the past couple years, my feelings about Sen. McConnell have moved steadily from general disdain to outright contempt. He plays the political game mean & dirty. A statesman, he is not.
As someone from Ohio originally, I perhaps harbor certain negative stereotypes about Kentuckians. But back in college, when you were dating a girl from the Bluegrass state, and it came time to cross the river to meet her ‘rents, Mitch McConnell is the type of pinched, closed-minded son-of-a-bitch you hoped her dad didn’t turn out to be.
Excellent.
I really don’t get how healthcare is approached in the US. Years of conditioning has got tens of millions believing that the system there is better than that of every other developed nation.
In the meantime, in every other developed country we live longer, health costs us less, and everyone is covered. The economic benefits are huge, wages go up because the cost of health insurance isn’t included in negotiations, the work force is more dynamic, and so much more.
There are so many benefits to single-payer healthcare, and so many are so brainwashed they are incapable of seeing them.