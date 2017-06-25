Anti-Semitism of the day: Chicago lesbians ban “Jewish pride” flag from their Dyke March

I am deeply ashamed of Chicago’s gay community today.
From both the left-wing Israel paper Haaretz and the Windy City Media Group, we get a disturbing report: at yesterday’s “Dyke March” in Chicago, a parade celebrating lesbian and LGBT pride and achievements, Jewish lesbians carrying the “Jewish pride” flag were asked to leave. Why? Because the flag “triggered” some of the participants, and apparently because some participants considered the march implicitly “anti-Zionist and pro-Palestinian”. Here, from Pink News, is what the Jewish Pride flag looks like. It’s basically the Gay Pride flag with a star of David on it, a symbol of Judaism. Note that it is not the Israeli flag. (These pictures are from the annual Gay Pride Parade in Tel Aviv; photos by Jack Guez):
What went down? Let the Jewish lesbians speak, as reported in Windy City Media:
. . . .asked to leave by Collective members of the Dyke march were three people carrying Jewish Pride flags (a rainbow flag with a Star of David in the center).
According to one of those individuals—A Wider Bridge Midwest Manager Laurel Grauer—she and her friends were approached a number of times in the park because they were holding the flag.
“It was a flag from my congregation which celebrates my queer, Jewish identity which I have done for over a decade marching in the Dyke March with the same flag,” she told Windy City Times.
She added that she lost count of the number of people who harassed her.
One Dyke March collective member asked by Windy City Times for a response, said the women were told to leave because the flags “made people feel unsafe,” that the march was “anti-Zionist” and “pro-Palestinian.”
“They were telling me to leave because my flag was a trigger to people that they found offensive,” Grauer said. “Prior to this [march] I had never been harassed or asked to leave and I had always carried the flag with me.”
Another of those individuals asked to leave was an Iranian Jew Eleanor Shoshany-Anderson.
“I was here as a proud Jew in all of my identities,” Shoshany-Anderson asserted. “The Dyke March is supposed to be intersectional. I don’t know why my identity is excluded from that. I fell that, as a Jew, I am not welcome here.”
As of time of midnight Saturday, Windy City Times received no official statement from Dyke March organizers. However, social media posts in support of their decision claimed that a rainbow flag with a Star of David is a form of pink washing (a theory postulated by a City University of New York professor which claims that Israeli support of LGBTQ communities is designed to detract attention from civil and human rights abuses of Palestinian people.)
What a crock! Can you actually believe those people who found a gay pride flag with a Star of David “triggering” or, worse, “made them feel unsafe”? That’s crap, of course: the reason the flagbearers were asked to leave is because Israel is demonized as an “apartheid state” by many on the Ctrl-Left. But that’s just a cover for the anti-Semitism implicit (and explicit) in “anti-Zionism”. Further, the flagbearers weren’t Israeli, but Americans and Iranians!
Sadly, I read this as anti-Semitism on the part of the gay and lesbian community. The flag was a Gay Pride flag with a Star of David, not an Israeli flag, though you could, I suppose, say that it was a “pinkwashed” Israeli flag. But the bearers said it symbolized their Judaism and their lesbian pride, not a jingoistic pride in Israel.
The Star of David has always been a universal symbol if Judaism, used by Jews on their Torah covers, menorahs, and worn around their necks well before 1948 —and, on armbands and patches, was used to mark people as Jews under the Nazis. Putting it on a Gay Pride flag should raise no alarums—unless you’re anti-Semitic.
Further, the attitude that Israel has no right to exist, as espoused by leaders of the BDS movement and those who call themselves anti-Zionists, is also anti-Semitic. The singling out of Israel as the most demonic and oppressive of states, to the extent that even a Jewish Pride flag can be “triggering” since it’s seen as “pro-Zionist” and “anti-Palestinian— is also anti-Semitic, as there are nations in the same region that are not only more oppressive, but where homosexuality is a capital offense! But apparently to the Left those countries get a pass, for they’re inhabited by people of color. Try being a gay in Iran or Afghanistan or Palestine, or waving a “Jewish pride” flag in Kabul or Baghdad! You’d probably wind up dead.
The “pinkwashing” canard is equally ridiculous: Israelis really do favor and have gay rights, and many Muslim countries don’t. To excuse that, gays and Leftists claim that Israel’s gay-friendliness is a ruse concocted by the government to falsely show its liberalism and hide its “apartheid” policies. That’s a risible conspiracy theory. The more parsimonious explanation, and one supported by the data, is that Israelis really do have a liberal stance on gays.
What this shows is that the gay community, at least in Chicago, has bought fully into identity politics, to the extent that those who are Jewish must hide their identity lest they “trigger” others. And, without any evidence, the lesbians asked to were automatically assumed to accept (and endorse) the policies of the Israeli government. Even flaunting the Star of David is enough to trigger someone, though I suppose it was perfectly okay to wave the flags of Iran, Iraq, and Pakistan, all of which all bear Islamic symbols. I wonder how an “Iranian Pride” flag would have fared?
And so we learn that there is anti-Semitism in Chicago’s gay community, that being gay ranks higher than being Jewish on the “oppressed” hierarchy, and that gays can be just as intolerant as Saudi Muslims when it comes to Jews.
I’m in full sympathy with gay people’s struggle for their rights and for societal acceptance, but I condemn in the strongest possible terms this expression of—yes, let’s call it what it is—anti-Semitism.
h/t: Orli
Shame on those leaders who asked them to leave. They should know better. After being discriminated against their entire life, they discriminate against others as soon as they get a chance from a position of authority.
This, right on the heels of the Gay Pride Parade in Be’er Sheva, Israel, just before Shabbat. How antisemitism trumps everything!
Where is the rule that says one cannot be both LGBTQIA and Jewish?
Appalling but not surprising.
“the reason the flagbearers were asked to leave is because Israel is demonized as an ‘apartheid state’ by many on the Ctrl-Left. But that’s just a cover for the anti-Semitism implicit (and explicit) in ‘anti-Zionism’.”
Yes, banning those marchers sounds like bs, but this is bs, too. For one thing, Israel should be criticized for their racist policies towards the Palestinians. For another, it’s false to equate criticism of Israel and anti-semitism. It’s disappointing to actually have to call out this sort of shabby intellectual blackmail.
You can call Israel’s policies against the Palestinians racist, but their policies are against the people who are sworn to eliminate them from existence, so therefore you would be completely wrong.
Clearly, you have no personal experience in open Israeli society. I rub elbows on a daily basis with those you consider victims of apartheid, here, and we live in equality.
Treating individual Jews as proxies for the state of Israel is precisely anti-Semitic. This is the accepted direction of the far left and has little to explicitly do with this manifestation at a LGBT event.
I feel like many who tar individual Jews with the perceived sins of the Israeli state don’t even consider that they’re bigots. This attitude has contributed to the current view on the left that Jews are no longer consider to be an oppressed group and vis-a-vis Israel, are now collectively placed highly in the oppression pyramid.
It’s sad, but accusations of collective guilt has always dogged the Jews – always seen as nefarious conspirators who’s guilt runs not from their acts, but in their very blood.
Exactly!
Well put, Mack. Thanks for laying it out so clearly.
Pop quiz, and answer honestly.
If you were an LGBT Arab, where would you be the safest and have the most opportunity to live as you want?
A) Israel
B) Any one of the 23 Arab league countries, including those “Palestinian” areas presently controlled by either Fateh or Hamas
If you chose B, you are a liar. In fact, your very existence would be illegal under almost all of the places in scenario B, and would be punishable by death in some of them.
Israel would also be the better option if you were an atheist or agnostic Arab, a Christian Arab, a member of a historically despised Bedouin tribe, etc. Israel is by far the freest country in the Middle East, including for Arabs.
“Unsafe”. One of those words like “Stifle” (remember Archie Bunker shhhhing his wife.) It just means, “Shut up. No discussion allowed.”
Can’t we all just be people, people??
Pollyanna
You could see it coming: At some point, the lesbian community would decide that they could flip this on its head and use it as an excuse for their further empowerment.
Remember the power is one of the most powerful motivators — and everyone wants power.
It’s more a function of this being given left rather than gay I think, being an example of oppression Olympics.
Once I’ve heard the words “trigger” OR “intersectional,” I’ve already stopped listening. Folks who want to discuss such things are of course free to do so, but I’ll be dead of old age long before I’ll have a single minute for them to discuss it with me.
It’s always sad when a group that has worked hard to achieve toleration shows its intolerance.
Remember when the extremists on the Left were saying, they are not against Jews, just against the current government of Israel? Then it moved to, we are not against Jews, just against Israel retaining the West Bank. Then for many, it moved to, we are not against Jews, just Israel’s right to exist at all. Now, it’s, we are not against Jews, but some of our members are, so leave.