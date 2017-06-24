Saturday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s the weekend—Saturday, June 24, 2017, and it promises to be a lovely day in Chicago: sunny with a high of only 23º C (74º F). I’m happy to report, being an Honorary Kiwi and all, that (via Heather Hastie) the All Blacks decisively won their first rugby test match against the British and Irish Lions yesterday—30-15. It’s also National Praline Day, celebrating a southern U.S. confection culturally appropriated from the French. When properly made, with lots of pecans, it’s a delicacy not to be sniffed at:

It’s also Saint John’s Day, with “midsummer” celebrations occurring widely.

On June 24, 1374, there was a huge outbreak of “Dancing Mania” (also called “St. John’s Dance”) in Aachen, Germany, a phenomenon that recurred throughout the Middle Ages. It’s not clear whether it was due to social pressure or a real disease; explanations of the latter usually include ergot poisoning. Wikipedia describes it:

[Dancing mania] involved groups of people dancing erratically, sometimes thousands at a time. The mania affected men, women, and children who danced until they collapsed from exhaustion. One of the first major outbreaks was in Aachen, in the Holy Roman Empire, in 1374, and it quickly spread throughout Europe; one particularly notable outbreak occurred in Strasbourg in 1518, also in the Holy Roman Empire.

Now wouldn’t that have been something to see? On this day in 1509, Henry VIII and Catherine of Aragon were crowned King and Queen of England. In 1880, this day saw the very first performance of “O Canada,” the Canadian National Anthem, at the Congrès national des Canadiens-Français. Here is a good version performed by Sarah MacLachlan before a hockey game:

On this day in 1939, Siam was renamed Thailand by prime minister Plaek Phibunsongkhram, and in 1948 the yearlong Berlin Blockade by the Soviets began, circumvented by Allied airlifts. On this day in 1982, the British Airways Flight 9 incident occurred, in which all four engines of a Boeing 747 stopped, clogged by ash from an erupting volcano. After gliding a long time, the engines eventually restarted and the pilots, under dire conditions of visibility, landed the plane safely. It was a sad day in 1995 for us Kiwis, as South Africa defeated our land in the Rugby World Cup final, with Nelson Mandela presenting his white countryman Francois Pienaar with the trophy. This was the game that inspired the movie “Invictus.” Here is the end of the game and the trophy presentation (1:51):

