I declare it National Raccoon Day, celebrating the masked procyonid that’s beloved by many of us. Here’s a selection of photos of Procyon lotor from readers; their stories are indented. This one’s from Darrell Ernst, who assures me that the uncle knows how to rehabilitate orphaned raccoons:

We shipped the kids off for the summer and their first stop is Maryland to visit one of their uncles. Upon arrival they learned that they would have to take care of the orphaned raccoon kits that their uncle found hiding in his garage. It may be too soon to tell but judging from the pics they’ve been sending I don’t think they mind!

In the 3rd picture, raccoon sleeping in pocket, the raccoon looks just like one of the possum characters from the Ice Age movies.