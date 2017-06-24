Caturday felids: NY Times bureau cats; dirty moggie rescued after four days up a chimney, British cat steals underwear

It’s Caturday again, and there’s a trifecta of items for ailurophiles. The first is an article from the New York Times (click on the link) about the cats that inhabit its foreign bureaus:

The cat above is “Spotty/Dotty, an adopted stray, on Dionne Searcey’s desk in Dakar, Senegal (Photo by Dionne Searcey). Here are three more, with captions from the paper:

What I want to know is why there are no cats in the American or other Western bureaus?

**********

From reader Laurie we have a link to a 2-minute BBC interview with the owner of Pumpkin, a Cardiff cat who steals the neighbor’s underwear (and other clothing), apparently not from the laundry line but from within houses. The thieving calico favors “knickers” (what Americans call “panties”), and has amassed quite a collection (see picture below).

Click on any of screenshots below to hear the brief but hilarious interview:

Here’s a letter that Pumpkin’s owner wrote to her neighbors, alerting them to the stolen clothing:

*********

Finally, the Liverpool Echo reports on a kitten rescue by a nice man from the RSPCA:

This RSPCA inspector wasn’t afraid to get his hands dirty in order to rescue a kitten who had been stuck up a chimney for four days. Matt Brown managed to free Lola after a gruelling four hours rescue after she got stuck 8ft up the chimney of her home in Crosby. Mr told the ECHO: “We got the call at 8.30am and we finally managed to free her at 12.30pm. By the time we got her out, we were completely covered in soot – but getting her safely freed was worth a dirty uniform! She came out looking bedraggled and dazed.

“Lola had been trapped up there for four days. Her owner initially thought she had gone missing – but it wasn’t until she heard her crying that she realised she was inside the chimney. Lola lives in Fairfield Drive, and had not long been adopted by her owner before she made her way up the chimney. It is thought she might have been looking for a place to hide after becoming bewildered by her new surroundings. Lola was taken to the RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital, where she will be checked over, microchipped and neutered before going back to her new home. The rescue, which took place on Friday, was filmed by Channel 5’s The Cat Rescuers, and will feature on the show later this year.

A happy man and a filthy kitten (she’s rather large for a “kitten”):

h/t: Amy, Graham, Laurie