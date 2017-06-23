Readers’ wildlife photos

Up first we have four photos from reader Will from Morris, Illinois, showing Nature red in scale and fang. His notes are indented:

Yet another reason for me to like fishing:  I get out and see things like this.  While fishing the Fox River near Yorkville, Illinois, I came upon a northern water snake (Nerodia sipedon) swallowing a stonecat (Noturus flavus).  The Fox River is an environmental  success story.  It is a much healthier habitat than in the 70s.

He added that “a stonecat is a small, venomous catfish. Yep, venomous.  They have venom glands associated with their pectoral spines.  That snake has to be tough to stomach that.”

And birds from reader Don Bredes:

Here are a couple of American Goldfinch (Spinus tristis) portraits. A rather ordinary creature hereabouts, to be sure, but the bird Vermonters call the “wild canary” is just as welcome after such a long winter as are the daffodils.
They’re easily spooked. One morning two years ago, while several males and females were crunching the sunflower seed on the deck rail, and when I approached the window with my camera, they panicked, and one flew into the door glass.  Stunned, he lay there for a couple of minutes till one of our voracious bluejays swooped in and killed it.  Then the jay flew off with it for breakfast.

Finally, a reader requests an ID on this snake. Can readers help?

My name is Alex Kleine and I’ve been a follower of the great Ceiling Cat for about two to three years as of now. I was wondering if you could post these photos (they are of cellphone quality so not really the highest camera quality) in another one of your upcoming Readers’ Wildlife Photos section. I need help in identifying this beautiful snake that sadly was a victim of roadkill in Hays, Kansas. I did some photo closeups of the head, and trunk scale patterns for further detail.

 

