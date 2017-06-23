It’s Grania’s birthday!

I erroneously wished Grania a happy birthday about a month ago here when I saw a Facebook notification. Sadly, it was for her sister Gisela, and I erred.
But today IS Grania’s birthday, and I hope readers join me in extending congratulations to her for orbiting the Sun once again. Happy birthday, Grania, and thanks for your many posts, comments, and tips for posts!
Grania begged me not to post this, but the laws of physics dictated otherwise. Since she has the keys to this site, I hope she doesn’t go into the dashboard and delete this!
I wish her a happy birthday on your beloved Twitter. Sorry PCC. 😉
“wished” sigh…
Natal Felicitations! 🙂 xxx
Happy Borthday Grania. I would further embarass you on Twitter by wishing you happy birthday there too, but I’m off social media for the moment (amybe see you at the next scetpics thingy? Remind me to sing HB to you then)
O ! … … YOUR Birthing Day, Ms Spingies !
for R E A L Z !
Birthing days are, for a bulldozing mama myself, MY very favorite holiday for ANYone !
Please spend it However The Hell YOU most like !
AND, as Dr Coyne iterates, .thank you.thank you.thank you. for your posts & your workings here on W E I T !
For IT from m’favored and Darlin’ Mr Waylon Jennings thus of his WILD ONES: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CF9jubKjVAk
” … … WE had the town up a tree !”
Happy Day to you, Ms Grania, w/ many, many more !
Blue