Friday’s verbal infelicity

I heard this phrase twice yesterday, which reminded me that it’s quite common—and I don’t like it:
“The thing is, is that. . . . “
It’s used for emphasis, as in the sentence, “The thing is, is that I’d already done the job but I still got chewed out.”
Now this is just wrong: the second “is” can be omitted without any ambiguity of meaning. I suppose the repeated word is used for emphasis, but my arrector pilae contract when I hear this.
I suppose it’s time that readers get a chance to share their beefs about language, so put yours below.
One phrase that really grates on me is “The reason why…” The why is totally unnecessary. Tennyson was using “reason” as a verb, not a noun.
NOT to reason why!? I suppose you just want us to do & die! 🙂
People saying “from whence …”.
It’s either “from where”, or “whence …”.
Spoken English is never going to be that precise… – you have to allow for ums, ers & filler words while people speak. Remember, people are stupid. Mostly.
“Off of” annoys. I don’t understand why people think the “of” is needed.
The following isn’t a grammar issue, but it does relate to writing: the use of a dash (hyphen) when a comma is needed. I can’t stand it when I receive emails that begin with “Barry-“. What happened to “Barry,”? I also see this dash all over the place on Twitter:
“Wow- that’s amazing!” NO! It should be:
“Wow, that’s amazing!”
That is not the end of my rant on this issue, but I think that’s enough for my rant HERE.
Yes – & on a similar theme, bored WITH & tired OF – NEVER ‘BORED OF’!
What about Bazza?! 😉
Yes — your write!
Does not necessarily fall under grammar police rubric but my beef is when you say thank you to a service person and they reply “No problem”.
Yes! What the hell happened to “you’re welcome”? If it isn’t “no problem”, it’s “no worries.” Ugh.
Actually, every time I’ve seen the double-is, I just assumed the person accidentally typed the word twice. I didn’t realize this was a thing people do on purpose because, as you said, it makes no damn sense.
The reason is is can be emphasized. The purpose of the double is is to underscore that the what allegedly is is.
People who use then instead of than.
Ex. He is bigger then she is.
I think the second ‘is’ is an Americanism, as it’s rarely heard in British English, where in ‘the thing is, that…’ the comma gives a pause and the pause gives the emphasis. But now that you’ve woken the grammar dragon, my pet peeve is the American habit of using multiple prepositions where one would do, as in ‘off of’….’I got it off of…’, where ‘I got it off…’, or I got it from…’ would do.
Thank you, I feel better now.
“Can I get a coffee?”
NO – I get it you HAVE it!
Or, “Yes, go ahead. The pot’s in the kitchen.”
I’ve heard it quite a bit in British English too.
I’m mostly pretty relaxed about the inevitable evolution of language but there’s definitely a few things that bother me. I know lots of people go on about this but “I could care less” is a real irritation, and I absolutely don’t buy Pinker’s suggestion that it’s used ironically with an implied “As if” at the front.
When asked a question by a TV interviewer at least nine out of ten people respond, “Well, …”. What is the point of the “well”?
It is a filler word allowing time to think. I have ‘no problem’ (ahem – sorry Steve Oberski!) with ‘well’ in that context, I have a problem with ‘so’ in the same position, especially if the statement that follows is not a logical consequence of the previous statement. But that is a lost fight I fear…
It’s called a flavoring particle.
The use of “loose” for “lose:” “They will loose the game.” Ubiquitous in comments on the internet.
When Theresa May goes fox hunting they will loose the game.
I don’t think the second ‘is’ in ‘the thing is, is that’ is being added for emphasis. I think the initial ‘thing is’ is being parsed as a single noun. Something like ‘The thing-is is that…’.
I highly recommend Guy Deutscher’s ‘The Unfolding of Language’ where he talks a lot about this process: common phrases are mentally parsed as words and then erode away so they become them. A fabulous example he gives is the French “aujourd’hui” which built up originally from the Latin “hoc diem” – “this day”, which turned into the Latin “hodie” – “today”, which eroded into “hui” in early French. But then because the word was becoming so short, “Au jour d’hui” began to be added for emphasis – “on the day of today”, and itself eroded into a single word form. Apparently the process seems to be starting again, with people now sometimes saying “au jour d’aujourd’hui” – “on the day of on the day of today”!
Moving forward, could everyone stop saying ‘moving forward’?
Funny!
Wow, some people are very intolerant of these common verbal ticks. The extra ‘is’ in Jerry’s example is unlikely to be for emphasis; it’s almost certainly to facilitate a pause after the first ‘is’. The repeated word serves to gloss over the pause (unconsciously)and buys thinking time for the speaker – as does starting your answers with ‘Well …’. I don’t think pausing to think before you speak is necessarily a bad thing. You can call the repeated ‘is’ ungrammatical if you like, but it in no way impedes communication, so in that sense there are bigger fish to fry.
Do you realize how offensive “fish to fry” is to those of us who identify as piscine? And the “bigger” is body shaming.
OMG, Grammar Cat!
Sits at the right hand of Ceiling Cat!
I may well have shared this before – ‘direct descendant of…’ – the ONLY type of ‘descendant’ IS direct! If there is no descent, then there is no ancestor/descendant relationship, it is merely a relationship, so the person/creature is a distant relative.
One of my favourite language stories:
An MIT linguistics professor was lecturing his class the other day. “In English,” he said, “a double negative forms a positive. However, in some languages, such as Russian, a double negative remains a negative. But there isn’t a single language, not one, in which a double positive can express a negative.”
A voice from the back of the room piped up, “Yeah, right.”