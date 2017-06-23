Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday, June 23, 2017, and didn’t this week go by fast? Now the days are beginning to shorten in the Northern Hemisphere, but you can console yourself by celebrating National Pecan Sandy Day. Not my favorite cookie (or “biscuit” to Brits), but I’d rather have them than, say, oatmeal raisin cookies, the health nut’s chocolate chip cookie. Here’s a pecan sandy; doesn’t it look appetizing? (NOT!):

It’s also a United Nations Day: International Widows Day.

On June 23, 1868, the typewriter was patented in the U.S. by Christopher Latham Sholes: he called it the “Type-Writer.” On this day in 1926, the first SAT exam was administered to students. I can still remember my scores, and I took it in 1966! (That’s 51 years ago; OY!) In 1942, a train full of Parisian Jews arrived at Auschwitz, and the “passengers” were subject to the very first selection for the gas chamber. And this day in 1951, the ocean liner SS United States was christened and launched. It was the fastest liner of the time (or any time), and my family and I crossed the Atlantic on it from England to the U.S. in 1957; at that time the U.S. Army allowed its officers to change duty stations on a luxury liner! The ship still holds the “Blue Riband” for the fastest crossing of the Atlantic in either direction by a passenger liner: in 1952, for instance, she crossed from England to New Jersey in 3 days, 10 hours, and, 40 minutes! The ship went out of service in 1969 and is still moored in Philadelphia, subject to various schemes about being scrapped or turned into some other venue. Here she be: isn’t she a beaut?

On this day in 1972, Title IX of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was changed to prohibit sex discrimination in any school program receiving federal funds; it was a big boost to women’s athletics, and to women’s rights in general. Finally, it was exactly a year ago today (can you believe it?) that the UK voted t0 leave the European Union in a general referendum (51.9% vs 48.1%); it was a bleak day for many of us.

Those born on this day include Alan Turing (1912), Bob Fosse (1927), Wilma Rudolph and Stu Sutcliffe (both 1940), and James Levine (1943). Those who died on this day include Jonas Salk (1995), Ed McMahon (2009) and Peter Falk (2011). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the beasts are helping Andrzej read a crime story (looks like it’s on a Kindle):

READING A CRIME STORY Hili: He will tell us all about it later. Cyrus: I can’t wait.

In Polish:

KRYMINAŁ Hili: Potem on nam to wszystko opowie.

Cyrus: Nie mogę się już doczekać.

Out in Winnipeg, reader Taskin snapped her Gus just as he was waking from his beauty sleep. He seems to have a “sleep crease” in his fur:

And from Grania we have two tweets. First, a squirrel, tired of nuts, goes full throttle for a baguette. The French word for squirrel is “écureuil”. Can you pronounce that? It isn’t easy, but I can do it!

When you're fed up of eating acorns pic.twitter.com/Dapx5dW63g — HUMOROUS ANIMALS (@CUTEFUNNYANIMAL) June 23, 2017

And a dancing gorilla. Is this really the best thing on the Internet this year?

This dancing gorilla is the best goddamn thing I've seen on the Internet this year https://t.co/i0T13d1NLA — Joel Pavelski (@joelcifer) June 22, 2017