You won’t believe the size of this spider!

Yes, I employed clickbait; my bad!

I am not afraid of spiders; in fact, I used to have a collection of about half a dozen tarantulas when I was a graduate student, and would let them walk all over me. (I was never bitten.) They are fascinating creatures and mesmerizing to watch, especially when you see them molt.

The short YouTube video below shows two tarantulas: the Pumpkin Patch (Hapalopus sp.), a small one, and what appears to be a gynormous Goliath birdeater (Theraphosa blondi; it doesn’t really eat birds). Both are from South America. The Goliath is the world’s largest spider by mass; it can weigh up to 175 grams (over six ounces). And the females of both are remarkably long lived: the Goliath can live up to 25 years but, as in nearly all tarantulas, males live only a few years. That’s typical, but if you get a female, and take good care of her, she can live longer than your cat.

Here are the notes on this very short video:

The video goliath vs pumpkin patch shows the size difference between some of South Americas Tarantulas. Both are fully grown adult females. The Goliath in this was recently deceased, and 16 years old when she died. One of the few chances you get to actually stretch these spiders out and get a true idea of their size, just under 11 inches. The Pumpkin Patch tarantula is around an inch and a half across.

I saw tarantulas molt many times, as I kept mine well fed (with crickets and clean cockroaches), and I never got over the sight. It’s amazing to see a spider extricate itself from its body, with the cephalothorax popping open like a tank turret to allow the new spider to emerge, which finally draws each leg out of its old shell like someone taking off pajamas. And the “new” spider was always fresh and beautiful looking. I know nothing about the biochemical and physiological processes behind what see you below (not a Goliath), but whatever happens, it’s a marvel of evolution: