Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on the second day of summer: Thursday, June 22, 2017, It’s National Chocolate Eclair Day. I can’t remember when I had one of those, though they’re good. I suppose the Dunkin Donuts Boston Creme Donut is a reasonable facsimile, and I occasionally have one of those in airports. In Croatia it’s Anti-Fascist Struggle Day, commemorating the partisans who fought the Germans and Italians in World War II.

On this day in 1633, Catholic authorities in Rome forced Galileo to recant his idea of a Sun-centered solar system; whether Galileo whispered “Nevertheless, the Earth still moves” is unknown. In 1906, the flag of Sweden was adopted; in case you’ve forgotten, this is what it looks like:

On June 22, 1911, George V and Mary of Teck were crowned as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland. On this day in 1940, the French were humiliated by having to sign a surrender to the Germans in the same railroad car, in the forest of Compiègne, in which Germany surrendered to the Allies in World War I. And exactly one year later, after pledging mutual support, the Nazis invaded the Soviet Union in Operation Barbarossa. That ensured a German defeat, though it took four more years. And on this day in 1942, the U.S. Congress adopted the Pledge of Allegiance. The goddy part of the pledge, “one nation, under God”, was added on June 14, 1954.

Soccer fans will remember that on this day in 1986, in the World Cup game in which Argentina defeated England 2-1, Diego Maradona scored the “Hand of God” goal. It was clearly a handball, but the referee didn’t see it. As Wikipedia notes:

Six minutes into the second half, Maradona cut inside from the left and played a diagonal low pass to the edge of the area to team-mate Jorge Valdano and continued his run in the hope of a one-two movement. Maradona’s pass was played slightly behind Valdano and reached England’s Steve Hodge, the left midfielder who had dropped back to defend. Hodge tried to hook the ball clear but miscued it. The ball screwed off his foot and into the penalty area, toward Maradona, who had continued his run. England goalkeeper Peter Shilton came out of his goal to punch the ball clear. Maradona, despite being 8 inches (20 cm) shorter than the 6-foot-1 (1.85 m) Shilton, reached it first with his outside left hand. The ball went into the goal. RefereeAli Bin Nasser of Tunisia claimed he did not see the infringement and allowed the goal. Maradona later said, “I was waiting for my teammates to embrace me, and no one came… I told them, ‘Come hug me, or the referee isn’t going to allow it.'” At the post-game press conference, Maradona facetiously commented that the goal was scored “un poco con la cabeza de Maradona y otro poco con la mano de Dios” (“a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God”),[12] after which it became known as the “Hand of God” goal. The goal helped intensify the footballing rivalry between the two nations: the English now felt that they had been cheated out of a possible World Cup victory, while the Argentines enjoyed the manner in which they had taken the lead.

Here it is; looks like a handball to me.

Four minutes later, Maradona also scored the Goal of the Century, a fantastic (and legitimate) goal, seen as one of the best of all time. Here it is. Argentina went on to win the World Cup, but the “Hand of God” remains controversial; and it’s one reason why many soccer fans don’t like Maradona, for he cheated and successfully got away with it.

Notables born on this day include biologist Julian Huxley (1887), gangster John Dillinger (1903), Anne Morrow Lindbergh and Billy Wilder (both 1906), Dianne Feinstein (1933; she’s 84 today and still persisting), Kris Kristofferson (1936), Meryl Streep (1949, my own birth year; I gauge my own physical decline against how she looks, which is great), Elizabeth Warren (also 1949), and Erin Brockovitch (1960). Those who died on this day include David O. Selznick (1965), Judy Garland (1969), Fred Astaire (1987), Dennis Day (1988), and Pat Nixon (1993). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is getting squashed by Cyrus. It’s even worse because, according to reports, Cyrus is “stinking” and needs a bath (this is another advantage of cats over d*gs):

Hili Some forms of cohabitation are overwhelming. Cyrus: Yes, this sofa is very comfortable but something’s not quite right.

In Polish:

Hili: Niektóre formy kohabitacji są przygniatające.

Cyrus: Tak, ta sofa jest bardzo wygodna, ale mnie też coś przeszkadza.

Out in Winnipeg, Gus has made the only good use of a vegetable I can’t abide, but I’ll let his staff member Taskin explain:

Gus has found a use for rhubarb that you may approve of. I have a huge crop of rhubarb this year. 🙂

In London, Theo the cat is about to have his coffee (yes, he drinks it and prefers it black, with espresso being his favorite):