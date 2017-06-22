“Show some damn respect for people’s religous beliefs”: Piers Morgan and the osculation of Islam

Tommy Robinson (real name Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, born 1982) is a shady character and almost certainly a bigot, though his rhetoric has tamed since he used to incite the masses against Muslims. (I’ve learned about him only recently.) He was head of the far-right English Defense League (EDL), is now advisor and former UK leader of Pegida (Patriotic Europeans against the Islamisation of the West). His main goal seems to be embodied in the Pegida acronym, but I’ve bridled at hearing his rants, and I think he’s not just anti-Islam, but anti-Muslim; that is, it seems that he wants to stop Muslim immigration into the UK. That’s bigotry. And I don’t really believe his claims that he despises Islam, not Muslims. (See his comment in Part 2 of the video series below that all Muslims listening to his speech are complicit in the 7/7 attacks.) Robinson’s also been jailed several times for assault, mortgage fraud, and entering the U.S. with a false passport.) But his emphasis on preserving English “culture” or avoiding the self-segregation of Muslims in the West (an issue that Canada has admirably addressed with its integration program), at least deserves discussion, though it suggests that his problem is not just with Islam, but with Muslims. I’m not going to defend Robinson’s views, but I have to say that when he appeared on the “Good Morning Britain” program the other day, and engaged in what they euphemistically call a “robust debate” with Piers Morgan (real name Piers Stefan Pughe-Morgan), I can’t say that Robinson came off the worst, for Morgan lost it when he loudly damned those who criticize religion. Morgan is also a piece of work: pro-Trump, anti-feminist, and head of the Daily Mirror during the phone-hacking scandal, which forced him to resign. As Grania said of Morgan, “He’s a bit like Anne Coulter, makes his career on annoying and angering people. Check out his twitter account if you want a brief synopsis of his style. He frequently manages to drum up outrage wars on Twitter.” But she also said of Robinson, “He may not be as bad as the Ctrl-Left make him out to be, but he has some problematic views. I gather that he has revised and evolved some of his views, but I think his original involvement in far-right organisations in the UK has made him an ‘untouchable’ in terms of people who actually want to deal with him. This is, by the way, precisely why Piers Morgan (usually on the right himself) felt he could unctuously have a go at him.” Here’s the bit of the show that got the media, social and genuine, all worked up. I don’t know the name of the woman co-host, but she and (mostly) Morgan had a real go at Robinson for jos “Islamophobia” (see Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3 of the exchange as well; Robinson’s criticism of the Finsbury Park Mosque is further evidence of bigotry: the mosque used to be radical but is not anti-extremist):

What I want to emphasize here is Piers Morgan’s demand that everyone respect not just Islam, but religion in general. (Robinson is a Christian, so he wouldn’t say the same stuff about the Bible, making him a hypocrite, for the Bible has its own nasty bits.) But Morgan is making an increasingly common argument that is the subject of this post: if you criticize Islam, or call out the Qur’an for inciting violence and promoting terrorism, or indict the faith for inciting terrorism, then you’re simply promoting more terrorism. Because criticizing Islam just causes more terrorism, as Morgan argues, we should just shut the hell up and have “some damn respect for people’s beliefs.” (It doesn’t help, of course, for people like Robinson to make false accusations about the Finsbury Park mosque, especially because its members were attacked three days ago by a bigot in a van, killing one person and injuring a dozen more.) But I have no desire to respect people’s beliefs, or avoid criticizing Islam because that incites terrorism. What enables terrorism is when people like Morgan capitulate to it by demanding respect for the theology that motivates murder, and when people get scared by things like the attacks on Charlie Hebdo, or the Danish cartoons, and fearfully mute their criticisms of a faith that promotes violence.

Thus Morgan and Robinson are both wrong: Robinson in his bigotry, true Muslimophobia, and wrongheaded attacks on the Finsbury Mosque; Morgan in his demand that we respect Islam and all religion, and treat their scriptures with respect. He’s also wrong in implying that we shouldn’t criticize Islam because that simply promotes terrorism. It may do that in part, but criticizing Islam is, in the long run, the only way to tame it—especially when the literalistic interpretation of that text is criticized by moderate Muslims.

Here’s a new piece by Brendan O’Neill, the editor of Spiked—a site that has a mixture of views I like and dislike (an example of former is its promotion of free speech, of the latter is its promotion of Brexit). A quote from “The mainstreaming of the terror prejudice” describes the fencing-off of Islam from criticism, and, at the end, mentions the Morgan-Robinson kerfuffle:

The response to the Finsbury attack has been striking for its double standards. Observers and politicos have done all the things they warn us not to do after Islamist attacks. After Islamist terrorism they instruct us not to get angry, not to hold any community or culture responsible, and not to fall for the apparently foul, racist idea that the Koran or certain imams might have inspired this violence. In fact, they ringfence Islam from criticism and frown on efforts to discover the possible scriptural source of the terror. They wield the insult ‘Islamophobe’ against anyone who suggests there might be a broader cultural problem behind such violence. ‘It’s just an individual with warped ideas’, they insist. This time, in response to a suspected act of far-right violence, they’ve changed their tune. They’ve ditched their usual pacifying cry of ‘Keep calm and carry on’ in favour of inviting the nation to look in the mirror. This act of violence does have a communal base, they claim. It speaks to an ‘increase in Islamophobia all over the country’, one Labour MP insists. This violence does have an intellectual origin we should all worry about: it is the tabloid media’s ‘addiction to Islamophobia’ that nurtured it, we’re told. This violence does raise questions about certain communities in Britain, especially tabloid-reading ones, described by one columnist as ‘the vulnerable’, easily whipped into ‘crazed hysteria’. We know who they mean: the white working class. Suddenly, it is okay to see an act of individual violence as a signifier of social and communal problems. It is bad, apparently, to raise any questions about Muslim communities after Islamist attacks. But after Finsbury it is absolutely fine, important in fact, to query the rank, media-fuelled prejudices that apparently lurk in certain communities ‘all over the country’. This amounts, pretty explicitly, to saying, ‘We must never criticise the Muslim community, because we might hurt their feelings, but we should definitely criticise the tabloid-addicted, “vulnerable” sections of society that refuse to respect religious difference’. . . . The communion between Islamist and mainstream media thinking was perfectly captured in the figure of Piers Morgan yesterday. He had Tommy Robinson, founder of the English Defence League, on his ITV show Good Morning Britain. When Robinson criticised the Koran, Morgan blasted him, and was cheered by virtually the entire media for doing so. ‘To mock [Islam] and its holy book is an outrage’, Morgan said. ‘Show some damn respect!’ This is the Islamist outlook, too. In fact this is the thinking behind the Charlie Hebdo massacre: that it is an ‘outrage’ for anyone to criticise Islam. In responding to Finsbury by demonising people ‘all over the country’ as ignorant or hateful towards Islam and insisting the Koran should never be mocked, it is possible these observers have written the script for the next act of extremist, victim-politics Islamist violence.

That’s worth thinking about. Meanwhile, PuffHo (click on link to see article), also claims that it’s Islamophobia (what they mean is “bigotry against Muslims”) rather than Islam that is fueling terrorism:

An excerpt from the above: When Brits see stories about Muslims on their newspaper front pages, they’re likely to see words like “radical,” “fanatical,” “fundamentalist,” “extremist,” and “militant” in all caps or boldface. Those are the five adjectives a University of Cardiff School of Journalism report said were most used to describe Muslims in the British print media, according to an analysis of articles from 2000 to 2008. Of the stories analyzed, 34 percent specifically linked Muslims to the threat of terrorism, 26 percent suggested Islam is a dangerous or backward religion, 14 percent pushed a clash-of-civilizations narrative between Islam and the West, and 9 percent depicted the religion as a threat to the British way of life. All told, only 17 percent of the stories talked about Islam neutrally or positively as part of a multicultural British society. . . . “This kind of coverage, this one-dimensional coverage, almost gives people permission to hate,” Dr. Waqas Tufail, a senior lecturer in criminology at Leeds Beckett University, told HuffPost.

The attack at the Finsbury Park mosque “didn’t happen in a vacuum,” he said.

It happened, Tufail said, in the context of “long-term Islamophobia” in the U.K., where there is a “culture of anti-Muslim bigotry in much of the press” and in the rhetoric and actions of the government. I reject bigotry against Muslims, and it may on occasion incite more violence. But as I said, in the long run it’s the criticism of their ideology, not abject “respect” for it, that will tame the faith. And I’d be remiss if I didn’t add The Wisdom of Homer to this argument, as well as to Morgan’s and others’ claim that terrorism perpetrated by Muslims has nothing to do with Islam: