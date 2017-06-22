Republicans reveal their health-care bill

After confabbing in secret for several days, the Republicans have now released their healthcare bill (the secrecy was reprehensible). You can read it at CNN here, and I haven’t yet gone over it, but I offer it for your delectation.
RT @aliamjadrizvi: The left is wrong on Islam. The right is wrong on Muslims. Why choose b/w challenging Islamic doctrine & defending Musli… 1 hour ago
Looks like the Donald is makin’ good on that campaign promise of his to “provide great healthcare, for everybody, at a tiny fraction of the cost.”
Might be 23 million Americans without who are tired of all the winning. MAGA!
Actually it’s much worse than that. Essentially, this eliminates the ACA and tells everyone, you can take it or leave it, based on what is available and how much the insurance companies want to charge. That is kind of what has been available in the country all along. It also does one even bigger thing, it starts Medicaid on the way to non-existence. It is basically going to turn all of it over to the states which means in the end, you are going to get nothing. Hopefully the American people are going to enjoy dying as well as they do living.
Either way, Obamacare or Trumpcare, I still can’t afford to get my broken teeth fixed even with insurance and have had to stop PT (for recent surgery) because the co-pays are too high.
Our healthcare system is unsustainable and second to almost everyone else’s with either plan.
There are two unforgivable mistakes Americans make; getting old and getting sick.
I find it incredible (well, no, not really, given these folks) that people would want to do this sort of thing *in secret* …
I’m not so sure about that in secret stuff. Basically, the republicans have been attempting to kill ACA for the past 7 1/2 years, pretty much in the wide open.
Also, Trump has finally admitted he was bullshittin’ about taping his conversations with former FBI director Comey. In related news, Capt. Renault has discovered there’s gambling at Rick’s.
Republicans are like the dog that finally caught the car…and their jaws are firmly clamped on the bumper as it’s driving away, headed to the freeway onramp.
There is no scenario in which this ends well for them.
If it passes, almost everybody who finally got insurance under Obamacare loses it again. And the majority of those are Republicans. And the tax cuts they’re drooling over? They go mostly to Democratic-voting states.
And if it goes down in flames, they become not only the party of “No,” but the party of “FAIL! Sad.”
I’d say chances it’ll pass the Senate are around 40%. It certainly could happen, but they can only afford two defections — and there’re already more than that many voicing concerns amongst Republicans from both sides (those who reject it as Obamacare Lite and those who think it cuts Medicaid too much).
Passage in both houses is probably also Drumpf’s last chance to avoid impeachment…not that he necessarily realizes that….
Ha, for some reason I stumbled on Al Franken’s recent speech comparing how the Democrats had allowed for an extensive and open process with many changes , in an area that concern 1/6 of the US economy, while the Republicans now tries to minimize the political process. (He ended with a touching history of a 3 year old with cancer, which is covered by the ACA but will likely be killed by the new bill.)
Nothing new here. Republicans know that their voting base is inflated by an insecure society at both ends (poor get insecurity, rich gets resources). And so US will lose another decade in the process of making America as Trumpantly small as it possibly can be under the current regime of a compromised democracy. I read in the Economist that the process started a century ago – it is their index that pulled it back from a full democracy last year – but I do not know why. Any ideas?
Prohibition from entering a ‘secret circle’. Sounds like Temple mongers attending their cult meetings to discuss their ideologically motivated dogma.
History does not bode well for this technique of isolated groups of men comparing pant sizes when benighted outsiders are meant to think great power and omniscience comes form such gatherings.
Reminds me of many Tom Baker Dr. Who episodes of a bunch of men in robes chanting to candles and cow patties in the hopes that worlds will turn for them.
Alas, a solitary sonic screwdriver is more useful to humanity than the sum of the GOP.