Reader Rick Longworth sent some “working biologist” photos; his notes are indented.
My daughter Amelia is a veterinarian living in Boise, Idaho. One of her clients is a wildlife biologist studying ferruginous hawks. He invited her and fiancé Ryan to spend a day helping with his field research work on the ferruginous hawk (Buteo regalis). They helped to draw blood samples, looking for lead levels in these nestling hawks. The ferruginous hawk is the largest Buteo and is similar to the closely related rough-legged hawk (Buteo lagopus):
Spent lead ammunition is a common source of lead exposure in hawks, condors and other wildlife that scavenge on carcasses and gut piles in the field, especially during and following the deer-hunting season.
The nearby World Center for Birds of Prey is home to the world’s largest flock of captive California Condors. Chicks are hatched and raised by their parents, then transferred to northern Arizona. Ryan said, “We had such a great day making hawk “burritos” while helping local wildlife biologists band and draw blood from these cuties.”
The juveniles are obtained simply by climbing a ladder up to the nest:
For anyone interested, Amelia mentioned there may be volunteer opportunities through the state agencies or local raptor nonprofit groups in your area.
Finally, we need an ID. Reader Diana MacPherson sent a rather indistinct photo of a spider, taken by her friend, and wants to know what it is:
My friend posted this on her FB. She removed it (bravely as she’s scared of spiders as much of not more than I am) from her basement. I think it’s a wolf spider. She lives in Hamilton, Ontario. Do you think one of your readers or spider-adoring contacts would know? I’m just curious. I sent it to my dad & he said he saw a wasp sting one that big in his yard. It was a gruesome story where the wasp kept coming back to the paralyzed spider & it (the spider) was too big for the wasp to fly off with it, so it dragged it into one of my dad’s cactuses planted in a pot.
http://www.spiders.us/species/filter/ontario/
The World Center for Birds of Prey is worth a visit if you find yourself in Boise.
The spider is related to the wolf spiders, but it looks more like one of the nursery web spiders known as fishing spiders(Dolomedes tenebrosus. The common name terminology is a bit confusing here.
These spiders are big enough to put off off most people. They are called nursery web spiders for the way that females care for their young. They carry their egg sac under their body, and when the babies are hatching they build a webby nursery for them atop a plant. They are fishing spiders since they prefer to hang out near water, and are known to sometimes catch small fish.