Reader Rick Longworth sent some “working biologist” photos; his notes are indented.

My daughter Amelia is a veterinarian living in Boise, Idaho. One of her clients is a wildlife biologist studying ferruginous hawks. He invited her and fiancé Ryan to spend a day helping with his field research work on the ferruginous hawk (Buteo regalis). They helped to draw blood samples, looking for lead levels in these nestling hawks. The ferruginous hawk is the largest Buteo and is similar to the closely related rough-legged hawk (Buteo lagopus):

Spent lead ammunition is a common source of lead exposure in hawks, condors and other wildlife that scavenge on carcasses and gut piles in the field, especially during and following the deer-hunting season.

The nearby World Center for Birds of Prey is home to the world’s largest flock of captive California Condors. Chicks are hatched and raised by their parents, then transferred to northern Arizona. Ryan said, “We had such a great day making hawk “burritos” while helping local wildlife biologists band and draw blood from these cuties.”

The juveniles are obtained simply by climbing a ladder up to the nest:

For anyone interested, Amelia mentioned there may be volunteer opportunities through the state agencies or local raptor nonprofit groups in your area.

Finally, we need an ID. Reader Diana MacPherson sent a rather indistinct photo of a spider, taken by her friend, and wants to know what it is: