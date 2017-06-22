A daft woodpecker

What the hell is it doing?
Or maybe too much covfefe?
Not nearly enough debris on the ground for that amount of excavation. So I think the woodpecker is just browsing for bugs in an already rotten tree.
He could have been working on it for days or weeks or longer, and the homeowner kept cleaning up.
I think he’s mining a rich colony of grubs.
Looking, and probably finding, bugs. I had a woodpecker peck at a weeping willow tree for months. It had rot and bugs and a windy day in the fall knocked part of it down, barely missing the house. I had to take the rest of that willow and one next to it down.