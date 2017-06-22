A daft woodpecker

What the hell is it doing?

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on June 22, 2017 at 4:45 pm and filed under animal behavior, birds. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

4 Comments

  1. claudia baker
    Posted June 22, 2017 at 4:58 pm | Permalink

    Or maybe too much covfefe?

    Reply
  2. Gregory Kusnick
    Posted June 22, 2017 at 4:59 pm | Permalink

    Not nearly enough debris on the ground for that amount of excavation. So I think the woodpecker is just browsing for bugs in an already rotten tree.

    Reply
    • Stephen Barnard
      Posted June 22, 2017 at 5:12 pm | Permalink

      He could have been working on it for days or weeks or longer, and the homeowner kept cleaning up.

      I think he’s mining a rich colony of grubs.

      Reply
  3. BobTerrace
    Posted June 22, 2017 at 5:11 pm | Permalink

    Looking, and probably finding, bugs. I had a woodpecker peck at a weeping willow tree for months. It had rot and bugs and a windy day in the fall knocked part of it down, barely missing the house. I had to take the rest of that willow and one next to it down.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: