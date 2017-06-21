Wednesday: Hili dialogue

We’ve reached midweek: it’s Wednesday, June 21, 2017, and, after much confusion on all of our parts, it really does appear to be the first day of summer in the northern hemisphere. Or so says Google, which proclaims that “the summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere began at 11:24 PM last night”. And they celebrated it with this lovely animated Google Doodle, one of the cutest I’ve seen:

Appropriately for summer, it’s National Peaches and Cream Day. One w0uldn’t guess a priori this combination would be good, but it is. Sadly, it’s hard to get a good peach in Chicago, as they’re shipped here unripened and never develop that fresh, off-the-tree flavor. When I lived in Davis, California, I could sometimes pick them ripe from the tree and consume them on the spot, my chin dripping with peach juice; and oy, was that a treat! A ripe peach or mango is also the perfect accompaniment to a Sauternes, which otherwise is best enjoyed on its own. It’s also World Humanist Day.

On this day in 1749, the city of Halifax was founded in Nova Scotia. On June 21, 1919, there was an event I’d not heard of: “Bloody Saturday,” when the Canadian Mounties (RCMP) killed two people, firing into a crowd of strikers during the Winnipeg General Strike (that’s where Gus lives), a mass protest against low wages and poor working conditions. In 1982, John Hinckley, Jr. was found not guilty by reason of insanity for trying to kill Ronald Reagan. He was kept in a mental hospital for 35 years and, on September 10 of last year, was released to his mother’s custody in Williamsburg, Virginia—the town where I went to college. Finally, on June 21, 2009, Greenland, the world’s largest island, gained autonomous government, though it reamains part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

Notables born on this day include Reinhold Niebuhr (1892), Jean-Paul Sartre (1905), Mary McCarthy (1912), Michael Ruse (1940), Nils Lofgren (1951), and Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge (1982). Those who died on this day include Inigo Jones (1652), and three American civil rights activists murdered by the Klan near Philadelphia, Mississipi on June 21, 1964: James Chaney, Andrew Goodman, and Michael Schwerner. During that “Freedom Summer”, the three men shown below were killed for the horrid crime of trying to register blacks to vote. Seven men were convicted of the murder in a 1967 trial; none served more than six years. In 2005, based on new evidence, Edgar Ray Killen was convicted of manslaughter for his role in what happened 41 years earlier. He remains in prison, serving a 60 year sentence.

Here’s a well known photo of Lawrence Rainey, the sheriff of Neshoba County, where the murders were committed. He was also charged with the conspiracy. A Klan member, he was acquitted, but this picture taken during the trial, with Rainey having a chaw of Red Man chewing tobacco, shows the insouciance with which he and others regarded the charges:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is affronted once again:

Hili: I have to think it over. A: Did something happen? Hili: Yes. I have a feeling that you’re neglecting me.

In Polish:

Hili: Muszę to wszystko przemyśleć.

Ja: Coś się stało?

Hili: Tak, mam wrażenie, że mnie zaniedbujesz.

And out in Winnipeg, scene of the General Strike, Gus is sleeping weird, as cats are wont to do. As staff member Taskin reported yesterday:

Afternoon greetings from Gus. We submit this picture from this morning. Gus laid like this for quite a while but there was no catnip involved, so I have no explanation for it. =^..^=