Reader Don McCrady sent a terrific series of eagle-in-action pictures, and topped it off with a star photo. His notes are indented:

I purchased a new Canon 6D camera a little while ago so I stuck my 400mm lens on it and went down to a local park on the edge of Lake Sammamish in Redmond, Washington.  I was hoping to find some red-tailed hawks, but when I got there the sky was devoid of any birds.  I was about to give up when this lone Bald Eagle started circling overhead.  I was hardly ready with the camera when she spotted a fish down below and started to dive.

I followed her as best I could during her descent and glide.

She then extended her talons and splashed in for the catch.

After floating for half a minute or so, she launched herself triumphantly out of the water with her catch.

She flew almost directly over my head toward a nearby tree.

She let me approach close enough to her tree to take this shot.

After a short while, she took off again and flew away with her prize, presumably to her nest.

For the astrophoto lagniappe, my first after a long dreary winter of endless rain and clouds, I offer a simple but spectacular globular cluster known unpoetically as M92, which lies about 26000 light years away in the constellation Hercules.  By the way, as nice as globular clusters can be in an astrophoto like this, they are one of the few deep-space objects that in my opinion look better through an eyepiece than through a camera.

M92 is a globular cluster lying 26000 light years away in the constellation Hercules.
The image was taken with an STL-4020M attached to a Stellarvue SVS130 telescope, with a total exposure time of 3 hours, one hour each for red, green, and blue. The final image was upsampled 2x.

  1. Blue
    Posted June 21, 2017 at 8:01 am

    Whoa, Mr McCrady ! Darling action sequence !

    Blue

  2. Stephen Barnard
    Posted June 21, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Well done!

