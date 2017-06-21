New York outlaws child marriage

As I noted recently, child marriage in the U.S. is not only far more common than you think, but in many states there’s no minimum age for marriage if a judge assents. As Human Rights Watch notes:

The vast majority of US states permit marriage under age 18 under some circumstances. In 27 US states, there is no limit to how young a child can marry if a judge authorizes the marriage.

27 states! Well, New York has taken a step forward, raising the age of consent from 14 (!) to 18, or 17 with a judge’s and parents’ permission. (HuffPo still beefs about the provision that can allow marriage at 17, saying that “it still doesn’t protect girls”, and noting that “As it stands, minors are still vulnerable to many of the negative consequences linked to child marriage. Human rights groups say that every year a girl is able to push off marriage is crucial. [Child marriage affects boys, but to a much lesser degree than it affects girls.]”). I suppose HuffPo would like the age raised to 21 or even 25, but from 14 to 18 is still a huge improvement.

CBS News adds this:

The previous law, which dates back to 1929, did not provide any guidance to judges on whether to grant consent, Cuomo’s office said. “We cannot solve the child marriage problem globally if we don’t first solve it here in the United States,” Fraidy Reiss, founder and executive director of the organization Unchained at Last, told CBS News in May. Health department data shows that between 2000 and 2010, 3,853 minors were married in New York. Eighty-four percent were minor girls married to adult men.

What are the 27 states without a marriage floor? Here’s a figure (originally from the NYT) that I added to my previous post (link in first sentence above). I’m not sure which “minimum ages” require consent of judges and parents, but it’s unconscionable to allow anyone to marry at 15 or below, and even worse to have no mandated minimum age. It looks as if New York has joined Nebraska and Oregon as the only three states that don’t allow girls younger than 17 to marry.

h/t: Mizrob