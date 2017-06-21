My last meal

No, I’m not gonna die, but I was thinking, as I sometimes do, about what I’d eat if I had just one more meal to ingest before I died. American prisoners on Death Row get such a choice, but there are two problems: they are limited to what is either on hand in or can be prepared by the prison cafeteria, and, worse, NO ALCOHOL. Other countries have permitted alcohol, for example, Adolf Eichmann asked for (and drank half of) a bottle of red wine before he was hanged in Israel. Wikipedia, of course, has an article on last meals, which in the U.S. tend to be comfort food. I used to browse the Texas state execution site just to see what last meals the prisoners had, but they stopped adding that feature. (I was always curious what someone would eat when they knew they were going to die.)

But let’s assume you can have anything you want: food and alcohol. You are limited to four courses or five items, and can choose the booze as well.

I think I’d have something like the following. Please, no food-shaming me in this post; I won’t have it.

And I’m asking you to choose your last meal, too, as I’m interested in what readers would eat. Here goes:

A big hunk of goose foie gras, lightly sauteed or made into a terrine by leaving it overnight in a heated oven that was turned off, served with slices of lightly toasted baguette. Wine:2009 Chateau d’Yquem Either a huge honking Maine lobster or a big bowl of gooseneck barnacles, both with plenty of butter. Wine: White burgundy from Domaine Leflaive A big 40-day-old dry-aged ribeye steak with its slightly gamey taste, cooked rare and accompanied by gratin dauphinois potatoes. Wine: 2000 Chateau Petrus (infanticide, but gutsy) Dessert: rice pudding made as they do at L’Ami Jean in Paris

If I could have a dessert wine, it would be a nice vintage port from Graham’s, but I think that’s asking too much.

Now THAT is a great meal, at least for me. What would you have?